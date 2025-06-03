Samsung announces an Ultra-branded foldable is coming — Galaxy Z Fold Ultra?

TL;DR Samsung has announced an Ultra-branded book-style foldable is coming this summer.

The company doesn’t give a specific name, but a Galaxy Z Fold Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra would make sense.

Rumors point to a July event for the company’s next foldables.

Over the years, Samsung’s foldable phone launches have been very reliable. We see two phones at each launch: a book-style Galaxy Z Fold and a clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip. However, it looks like the formula could change in 2025. This is due to Samsung just announcing an Ultra-branded book-style foldable is coming this summer.

The press release on this matter doesn’t cite a specific name for this as-yet unheard of device. However, the most logical name would be Galaxy Z Fold Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra.

Check out the GIF below for a tease:

In the press release, Samsung uses several specific phrases that give us an idea of what it’s going for. Some choice ones are “all without weighing you down” and “goes beyond a simple list of upgraded features in a smaller and more portable form factor.” It would seem the company is continuing its focus on thin and light form factors that it started with the recent Galaxy S25 Edge.

The GIF above sends this home, with each panel of the mysterious foldable being quite thin — certainly thinner than the most recent Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, will the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra (or whatever it’s called) be thinner than some of Samsung’s competitors’ phones? The Google Pixel 9 Pro, for example, is thinner than any book-style foldable from Samsung, and Chinese brands like HONOR and HUAWEI have been making phones so thin it’s a wonder they don’t snap in half.

Of course, the Galaxy S25 Edge’s thinness has been lambasted by critics and fans alike, because that thinness means significant compromises, including small batteries and missing cameras. Will the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra — if that’s what Samsung calls it — address these problems? Will it have a silicon-carbon battery and keep its telephoto sensor? Time will tell on that one.

Rumors suggest the next Galaxy Unpacked could be as soon as July. We’ll find out more then.