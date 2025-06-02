Pixel 10 Pro prototype surfaces with Tensor G5 details

Android Headlines Pixel 10 Pro XL leaked renders

TL;DR A prototype of the Pixel 10 Pro has leaked.

The images show there are a few small differences between it and the Pixel 9 Pro.

This device appears to be running on a non-QPR1 version of Android 16.

Right on the heels of a leak that may have revealed the Pixel 10’s launch date, another leak has come for Google’s next flagship phone. While we may have first caught a glimpse of the Pixel 10 Pro during a commercial shoot in Vancouver, this particular leak provides an up-close look at what appears to be an early prototype of the phone.

Images of a prototype Pixel 10 Pro were spotted on a Chinese social media platform called “coolapk” and later reshared by a tipster known as Mystic Leaks. In one of the images, we get a look at the phone model page, which reveals this is a “DVT1.0” (Design Verification Test) prototype.

Other images show the device running an app that tells us about some of the phone’s specs. You can see that the handset features a Tensor G5 chip, which comes with the codename “blazer.” This chip features the following core configuration: 2x Cortex-A520

3x Cortex-A725

2x Cortex-A725

1x Cortex-X4 Below the configuration, this app says that the SoC has a 5nm process. Mystic Leaks mentions that this is likely a mistake, as Tensor G5 is expected to be on a 3nm process. On top of that, we learn that the processor is joined by 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Also, it looks like the phone is running on a non-QPR1 version of Android 16.

Additionally, we get some shots of the phone’s exterior. In these images, we can see a handful of subtle differences between this device and the Pixel 9 Pro. One change is the cover glass over the camera bar, which seems to get closer to the edge than before. As a result, the metal border surrounding the cover glass is thinner. Google also appears to have moved SIM card tray to the top left edge. It’s hard to tell, but the camera bump looks like it could be a tad thicker.

Something else Pixel 10-related that leaked today is the ringtones. It appears Google is introducing a few new system sounds that you can download right now.

