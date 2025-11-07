Back Tap not reliable on your Samsung phone? This Good Lock update is for you.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Some Android phones let you double-tap the back cover to activate various features, and Galaxy phones are no exception. Samsung users need to download the RegiStar Good Lock app to access this function, and the company has just updated the app for more reliable back taps.

Samsung has updated the RegiStar app (spotted via SamMobile), and while this doesn’t introduce new features, it improves the Back Tap feature. More specifically, the changelog notes that it improves Back Tap stability and also fixes a Back Tap “function error” while in power-saving mode.

This is encouraging news, as a few users have noted that Back Tap wasn’t reliable on Galaxy phones. There is an option to adjust sensitivity, but people still found the gesture to be hit-or-miss. So I hope this app update goes some way towards improving things.

The new RegiStar update also addresses a “Gemini app launch issue” on your Flip phone’s cover screen. We’re not sure of the exact issue that was fixed, but hopefully, Gemini is now more reliable on your Z Flip device.

This isn’t the only notable Good Lock app update in 2025. Some of the more notable additions this year include custom Now Brief reminder cards via the Routines Plus app, granular home screen customization via the Home Up app, and more gesture handles in One-Hand Operation Plus.

