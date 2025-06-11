This great Good Lock module just got a major customizability update for One UI 8

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has updated its One-Hand Operation Plus module with two new features.

The app now lets you have more than two sets of gesture handles, such as multiple sets on one side of the screen.

The app also lets you use the system back gesture while gesture handles are enabled.

Good Lock modules are easily one of the best reasons to get a Samsung phone, as these applications allow you to deeply customize various aspects of your device. One-Hand Operation Plus is one of the most popular modules, and it just got a notable update ahead of One UI 8’s release.

The most notable addition is that you can now have more than two sets of gesture handles. The app currently lets you have one left handle and one right handle. However, this update means you can set multiple handles on each side of the screen. This could be handy if you use your phone in a different orientation (e.g. landscape) or if you simply want different controls in different areas of the screen.

For the uninitiated, these gesture handles let you conduct one of three swipe gestures to initiate a variety of possible actions. For example, you can swipe in to go back, swipe diagonally in and up to activate notifications, and swipe diagonally in and down to activate the recent apps menu.

Thankfully, you don’t need to wait for One UI 8 to get this updated handle system. I can confirm that the feature is working on my Galaxy S23 Ultra running One UI 7.

The updated One Hand Operations Plus module also offers a new System back gesture toggle. Enabling this toggle means you can still use the system back gesture outside your handle area. This addresses one pain point with the module, as you previously couldn’t use the system back gesture on the same side of the screen that hosted a handle (i.e., no back gesture on the right side if the right handle was enabled). Unfortunately, the app changelog shows that this change is limited to One UI 8. Sure enough, we can see this option on our S25 Ultra running the One UI 8 beta but not on the S23 Ultra running stable One UI 7.

In any event, we’re expecting more Good Lock modules to receive updates ahead of the stable One UI 8 release. Samsung’s new software will debut with its upcoming foldables, which are tipped to arrive next month.

