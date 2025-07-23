Forgot to pay that bill? Samsung Now Brief now comes to your rescue.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung now offers custom reminder cards in Now Brief via the Routines Plus app.

This allows you to create reminders in Now Brief that appear at your desired time, complete with a link to open a specific app.

The feature will eventually come to Galaxy phones without Now Brief support.

Samsung’s Now Brief feature debuted on the Galaxy S25 series, giving you a summary of relevant info several times a day. We had mixed impressions after first using it, but Samsung continues to improve the feature. The Galaxy maker isn’t stopping here, as it’s just introduced another handy feature to Now Brief.

Samsung announced on its Korean-language community forum (via SammyGuru) that the Routines Plus Good Lock module has received a One UI 8 update. This update lets you create a routine that reminds you via Now Brief. Check out the machine-translated screenshots below.

The screenshots reveal that you can choose a reminder time and description, whether it repeats (and how often it repeats), link the Now Brief card to a specific app, and specify an image. The ability to link the info card to an app should be pretty useful, as it theoretically means you can quickly accomplish the task without looking for the app first. In any event, this could be handy for small tasks you sometimes forget to do, such as buying something, calling someone, making a payment, and more.

Samsung also says devices without Now Brief will benefit from this feature as the reminder will pop up via your notifications instead. So you don’t need a recent flagship phone to take advantage of this functionality. For what it’s worth, we aren’t seeing this feature on our Galaxy Z Fold 7 running One UI 8.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard about this feature, either. We first heard about custom Now Brief cards in June, and that leaked feature seems identical to this newly announced capability.

We’re just glad Samsung is updating Now Brief with more features. This latest feature joins new info cards like YouTube recommendations, parking spot reminders, battery alerts for wearables, and smart home updates. Samsung has also brought audio playback functionality, so you can have your Now Brief cards read to you.

