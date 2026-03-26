One UI 9 could simplify Galaxy phone repairs with a new built-in support hub

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is working on a new Warranty & care app spotted in an early One UI 9 build.

The app aims to centralize warranty status, repairs, diagnostics, and customer support in one place.

Several features aren’t functional yet, suggesting the app is still in development.

Getting a repair sorted on your phone is rarely an ultra-smooth experience. From rummaging the cupboards for your warranty to locating your nearest service center, it can feel more fragmented than it needs to be. Samsung might be trying to fix that, as we’ve spotted a new app in One UI 9 that looks designed to pull all of that into one convenient place.

Digging into an early One UI 9 build, we found a hidden app called Warranty & care. It didn’t appear in the app drawer and had to be opened via an activity launcher, which suggests it’s still under development. That certainly wasn’t the only work-in-progress indicator we spotted. You can see the app’s existing functionality in the video below.

From what’s currently available, the app appears to serve as a central hub for device support. After an intro screen and the permissions screen for calendar access, the app’s main screen displays your warranty status, along with a search bar for troubleshooting. There’s also a Diagnostics shortcut that links out to the Samsung Members app, suggesting this could tie into existing support tools rather than replace them.

Samsung also appears to be working on more real-time service features. The app supports tasks such as estimating repair costs, booking service center visits, and tracking the progress of a claim. If implemented properly, that could remove much of the guesswork from the repair process, which currently often involves jumping between apps or waiting for updates.

There’s also a clear push toward self-service. The app includes options to diagnose problems yourself or search for fixes before heading to a service center. On top of that, Samsung is building in access to customer support through chatbots or a remote assistant.

That said, a lot of this isn’t actually functional yet. In our testing, options like “Ask Bixby” and “Request a repair” didn’t do anything, and some features appear to be placeholders. Even the onboarding flow, which asks for calendar access, feels like groundwork for features that aren’t fully wired up yet.

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Samsung certainly seems to be laying the foundations for a more unified support experience, but it’s clearly not ready for prime time just yet, and there’s no guarantee it will make the final build. Of course, using a final version of the app may also depend on your device not being so damaged that you can’t access it. Still, it would make a handy addition.

Our thanks to @ThatJoshGuy on Telegram for his help with this APK teardown.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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