Breaking: Galaxy S26 series gets fourth One UI 9 beta release with July security patches

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released the fourth One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy S26 series.

The 1,250MB update (firmware ZZG4) includes the July 5, 2026, security patch and fixes key issues, including abnormal lock screen clock sizes, missing navigation bars during gaming, cut-off timer notifications, and broken routine actions.

Currently live in Germany, India, Poland, the UK, and South Korea, the new update will soon be available in the US as well.

Samsung is moving swiftly through its software development cycle, officially releasing the fourth beta of its One UI 9 skin for the Galaxy S26 series. Following the rollout of One UI 9 beta 3 last month, the new beta released today focuses squarely on optimizing performance, smoothing out the UI, and squashing persistent system bugs ahead of the final stable release later this year.

We’ve received the fourth One UI 9 update on our Galaxy S26 Ultra in the UK. This Android 17-based update comes with firmware version ending in ZZG4, the July 5, 2026 security patch, and is 1,250MB in size.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The changelog doesn’t mention any major new features, but goes on to target several key bugs: Improved an issue where the clock size appears abnormal when rotating the lock screen horizontally/vertically

Improved an issue where it does not operate normally when turning ON/OFF via Quick Panel or Settings while the Privacy Display routine is running

Improved an issue where the navigation bar disappears under certain conditions during games

Improved Ul performance issues that occur when opening and closing the Quick Panel

Fixed an issue where timer notification numbers are cut off or the Ul is unstable in Live notification

Improved an issue where the “Bluetooth audio media volume” routine action does not operate normally when connecting to vehicle Bluetooth via the Routines app

This update is already live in practically all beta regions like Germany, India, Poland, the UK, and South Korea, with the notable exception of the US. We expect users in the US who have signed up for the beta program to receive this update very soon as well. We’ll keep you updated if we find any new features or bigger changes in this update.

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