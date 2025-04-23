Still waiting for One UI 7? Samsung's already cooking up One UI 8.5

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly already working on One UI 8.5.

The version number suggests it could potentially be the true follow-up to One UI 7.

The software could debut alongside the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung has reportedly started developing One UI 8.5, even though One UI 8 hasn’t been officially announced, and many of us around the world are still waiting for the One UI 7 update. This unexpected leap in versioning suggests Samsung could be preparing a more significant software refresh later in the Android 16 cycle.

The news comes from Sammypolice, which spotted references to One UI 8.5 in Samsung’s system component code. Notably, there were no mentions of One UI 8.1 or any other intermediate builds, hinting that Samsung may be skipping over smaller incremental updates in favor of a more substantial release in the form of One UI 8.5.

Tipster Tarun Vats also corroborated the developments, saying that he has heard from sources that the One UI 8 update would be followed by the One UI 8.5 update.

Tarun Vats/X

If true, One UI 8.5 would mark the return of the “.5” update for the first time since One UI 2.5 in 2020, a sign that Samsung may be planning a more feature-rich software version than what’s expected with One UI 8.

Samsung’s sluggish rollout of One UI 7 (based on Android 15) has been widely criticized for its delays. While the update brings major changes and new features, it’s still missing from key regions and devices, including the Galaxy S24 series in the US. However, this long, drawn-out wait may have laid the foundation for Samsung to streamline upcoming One UI updates.

One UI 8, expected to arrive with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, is rumored to be a modest upgrade. With fewer major features planned, it makes sense for Samsung to skip a smaller 8.1 update and jump directly to 8.5 to offer a more compelling update later in the cycle.

While Samsung has yet to officially confirm any of this, the early code references to One UI 8.5 and the lack of versions in between certainly point toward a more meaningful release. It also means One UI 8.5, not One UI 8, would potentially be a true follow-up to One UI 7. The update is currently expected to be released alongside the Galaxy S26 lineup in 2026.