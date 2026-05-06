Samsung just dropped the list of devices getting One UI 8.5 today: Is your Galaxy on it?

TL;DR After running One UI 8.5 beta for months, Samsung is bringing the stable update to a host of devices.

Samsung has also shared a list of devices getting the updates, which includes leading phones and tablets.

The update is starting to roll out in Korea today, with the global release expected later this week.

After months of testing One UI 8.5 beta on the Galaxy S25 series, and then expanding it to a boatload of devices, Samsung has now finally started rolling out the stable update to last-gen flagships. In addition to those devices, Samsung has shared an official list of devices, new and old, which will start receiving the update today.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The list of devices officially named for the first phase of the One UI 8.5 rollout includes: Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and S25 FE

Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and S25 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6

Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10, Tab S10 Plus, Tab S10 Ultra Of these devices, we have already seen reports of the stable One UI 8.5 rolling out to the Galaxy S25 trio, the Galaxy S25 FE, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Meanwhile, there’s no mention of the update for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, or the Tab S10 FE Plus. Interestingly, Samsung doesn’t mention the $3,000 Galaxy Z TriFold, and we’re unsure what’s up with that.

Since Samsung has been testing the beta on the Galaxy S23 series and a multitude of mid-rangers in the Galaxy A series, we can expect these devices to get the update soon.

Although Samsung has confirmed that it is starting to roll out stable One UI 8.5 in South Korea, there’s no official word on global availability. The most recent rumor in this regard suggested the rollout would begin on May 9 in North America, and we will wait to see if that proves true.

Follow