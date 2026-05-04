When will Galaxy S25 get One UI 8.5? Tipster calls a new date after Samsung missed the last one

TL;DR Samsung is now rumored to release a stable version of One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S25 later this week.

It was earlier expected to release the update at the end of April, but that did not happen.

The fresh rumors are based on release timelines supposedly shared by a carrier.

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 has been out officially for over two months. However, it has been limited to new devices, while owners of the older ones still await a stable update, even after almost a dozen beta versions. Although Samsung was previously expected to roll out the stable version of One UI 8.5 at the end of April, Samsung has missed that deadline. And now, we’re starting to witness newer predictions about the update.

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Tipster @theonecid has posted about the release schedule for the One UI 8.5 rollout on X. According to their post, the rollout for the Galaxy S25 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, could now begin around May 8. These dates are supposedly pulled from a carrier’s rollout schedule.

X / theonecid

The tipster claims these dates are for Canada, which, if correct, suggests that we could also witness a broader global rollout on or around the same date.

In addition to the Galaxy S25, the update for older phones, including the Galaxy S24 series, is expected to follow “shortly after.” This assumption is based on a comment from a Samsung community moderator, shared by user @galaxyupdatesx on X. While this sounds promising, we can’t say anything with confidence until Samsung issues official updates.

X / galaxyupdatesx

That’s precisely what another support staff member has insisted on, as well. According to a “Beta Moderator” in Samsung Community (via SammyFans), Beta schedules are flexible until finalized by Samsung, and “timelines may change based on testing.” This is probably why Samsung missed the previous April 30 launch timeline hinted at by another support staff member earlier.

However, since Samsung did not officially promise the rollout, we can’t pin any blame on it.

Meanwhile, SammyFans also speculates that today, May 4, could be when Samsung kicks off the release in its homeland, South Korea, before a wider release globally. We’ll see whether that turns out to be true or another failed expectation.

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