One UI 8.5 is here: Galaxy S25 owners finally get to enjoy some of Galaxy S26’s best features

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has officially released the stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S25 series after 10 beta releases.

The update brings formerly exclusive Galaxy S26 features to the S25, including Agentic AI, Creative Studio, and real-time Log video previews.

The update is currently rolling out in South Korea with the April 2026 security patch. A global rollout is expected later.

Update, May 6, 2026 (05:50 AM ET): The One UI 8.5 stable update is rolling out to Galaxy S25 Edge users (Tarun Vats on X), as well as to non-beta users for the Galaxy S25 series (Tarun Vats on X). Original article, May 6, 2026 (04:27 AM ET): After months of waiting and 10 beta releases, Samsung is finally rolling out One UI 8.5 stable to the Galaxy S25 series, ending the long wait for this feature-packed update.

Even with this release, Samsung is targeting its home market of South Korea. The stable update is currently rolling out as an incremental update to One UI 8.5 beta testers, coming in at 583MB and including April 2026 security patches (h/t Tarun Vats on X).

Samsung has not revealed when S25 owners in the US will get their stable release, but you can expect it potentially next week onwards, based on leaks.

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Thankfully, the stable One UI 8.5 release for the Galaxy S25 comes with Galaxy AI features launched with the Galaxy S26 series, such as Call Screening, Agentic AI, Creative Studio, an improved Audio Eraser, and a smarter Bixby. Samsung has made S25 users wait quite a while, effectively marking these features as time-limited exclusives for the S26 series, but at least the long wait is worth it.

Here’s the full One UI 8.5 changelog for the Galaxy S25 series, based on previous leaks: Visual Design: Fresh new look: One UI seamlessly integrates into your daily routine by combining immersive visuals with meaningful personalization for a more refined and sophisticated design. Transparent blur effects add depth and make content easier to navigate, while floating elements react organically to your workflow for a more focused experience. Through familiar and intuitive data visualization, One UI delivers a design that feels both personal and relatable, helping you focus on what matters.

Galaxy AI: Screen calls before answering: Use Bixby Text Call to decide if you want to talk. You can let a call assistant answer for you and ask the caller who they are and why they’re calling. Edit images with text prompts: Image editing has never been easier. Just describe how you want your image to change. You can change the color of someone’s clothes, add something to an empty table, or anything else you can think of. Add items from one image to another: Photo assist makes it easy to combine elements from different images. Take an object from one picture and add it to a different picture. Galaxy Al smooths it out and makes it look natural. Add style to any photo: You can now apply fun styles to any photo with Photo assist, not just pictures of people or pets. In thumbnail view, you can touch and hold to reorder your styles and put your favorites near the front. Continuous image generation: Keep creating without stopping. Photo Assist now lets you generate AI images using different Photo assist features without saving each iteration. When you’re done, you can review all your creations in your history and pick your favorites. Create images with Creative Studio: Creative Studio is now available on the Apps screen for easier access. You can use Creative Studio to create custom wallpapers, unique stickers, and personalized profile images that you can use throughout on your phone. Now brief on the Lock screen: Get more personalized suggestions on your Lock screen. Now brief will show useful information based on your context. Enhanced Al select: Start Al select instantly by touching and holding the edge handle. Missed something in a video? Use the Rewind button to go back and select exactly what you need. Auto language detection in Interpreter: Keep the conversation flowing. After you choose which languages to translate, Interpreter will detect when each one is being spoken so you don’t need to press the Microphone button each time someone talks.

Bixby: Smarter device control: Talk to Bixby in your own words. Bixby is now better at finding the setting or feature you need, even if you don’t use exact commands or feature names. Just say what you need and let Bixby do the rest. Ask anything, anytime: Whether you need a quick answer or detailed information, just ask Bixby for an instant response. There’s no need to spend time on multiple searches or switching between apps. Conversation history: Looking back at past conversations with Bixby is easier than ever. You can now access your conversation history from the side panel in the Bixby app.

Camera: Pro-grade document scans: Scanning documents is now faster and more powerful. A scan button will appear automatically whenever you point your camera at a document. You can easily capture multiple pages into a single PDF file, while the new Remove tool automatically cleans up distracting fingers, folded corners, and unwanted moire for a perfect finish. Auto motion photos: When set to Auto, your camera will only record a motion photo if it detects movement in the scene. Otherwise, it’s saved as a still image to save space. Capture both sides of the story: Now you can record yourself and the action in front of you. Just tap the dual recording icon in the video mode quick controls to start filming with the front and rear cameras at the same time. Log video color previews in real time: Take the guesswork out of filming in Log. You can now apply a cinematic LUT preview while you record, letting you see exactly how your final color-corrected video will look before you even start editing. LUT previews are also available in Gallery and Studio. New portrait filters: Three new filters are available to add vibrant film-like effects to

Home and Lock screens: Automatic Lock screen layout: Wallpapers with pictures of people or pets now fit perfectly every time. When you choose a photo for your Lock screen, the layout adjusts automatically so the clock and widgets don’t cover important parts of the picture. New downloadable wallpapers: Discover new wallpapers featuring interactive elements. Wallpapers are downloadable so they don’t use up your storage space when not in use. Add weather effects to wallpapers: Bring your wallpaper to life with the current weather conditions. When you choose your wallpaper, you can add weather effects directly from the preview screen. More customizable clock fonts: Personalize your Lock screen clock. You can now adjust the thickness of more font styles to match your preferred look.

Weather: Enhanced weather widget: Quickly check upcoming precipitation in the Weather widget on your Home screen. The widget now shows a graph if precipitation is expected in the next few hours. Pollen index: Check how much pollen is in the air to help manage your allergies. You can check pollen levels for trees, grass, and ragweed.

Communication: Direct voicemail: Can’t answer right now? Let callers record a voice message directly on your phone that you can listen to later. The message will appear on your screen as it’s being recorded so you can answer at any time. Decline calls with personalized messages: When a call is ringing, new quick decline messages will appear based on your calendar events and other activity. You can tell callers that you can’t answer because you’re in a meeting, exercising, or other reasons even without typing.

Clock: Weather alarm background: Wake up to an alarm that gets you ready for the day’s weather. Your alarm screen can now show the current weather conditions as a background when it rings. Time zone converter: Compare time zones at a glance. The new slider in the Clock app makes it easy to check the time difference between places around the world.

Connectivity: Storage share: Access your files anywhere. Files from your other Samsung phones, tablets, and PCs are available in the My Files app on your phone. You can also access your phone’s tiles on other Samsung devices, even your TV. Auto Hotspot: Share your phone’s internet connection more easily. You can now share your hotspot with your Samsung account family group, or create your own hotspot sharing group with anyone you choose. Family device sharing: Easily connect and share files, screens, cameras, storage and more with your family. Family device sharing lets you use features like Quick Share, Camera Share, Storage Share, Auto Hotspot, and Multi control with Galaxy devices that belong to your family members. Quickly connect to Smart View devices: Connect to your favorite display faster. You can now add a shortcut on your home screen to instantly mirror your phone’s screen to a TV or other display device. Enhanced Auracast features: It’s easier than ever to listen to and broadcast sound with Auracast. Options for both broadcasting and listening are now located in the Audio broadcast menu in Settings. Voice broadcasts: Broadcast your voice to people around you with Auracast. In addition to media sound, you can now broadcast your voice using your phone’s built-in microphone.

Quick Share: Share with Apple devices: Share with even more devices than before. You can now use Quick Share to seamlessly share photos, videos, and other files with iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices that support AirDrop. Avoid unwanted sharing requests: You can now set Quick Share to only receive files from other devices signed in to your Samsung account or Google account. Photo sharing suggestions: Share photos with the right people faster. When you share pictures that include friends or family, Quick Share can recognize who’s in them and suggest sharing directly with those people.

Samsung Health: Enhanced weekly reports: See a fuller picture of your health each week. Weekly reports now include data from your medication tracker and mindfulness sessions. Upgraded Sharing Experience: Share your workouts your way. Mix and match your exercise stats with photos from your workout to create the perfect social media post. Start meditations from your watch: Find calm right from your wrist. You can now start favorite or recommended meditations directly on your Galaxy Watch without picking up your phone. Antioxidant measurements from your watch: Check your antioxidant levels anytime. Measure directly from your Galaxy Watch even if it’s not connected to your phone. Works with Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Battery and Power: Revamped battery info: See your battery use more clearly. The redesigned Battery settings screen makes it easier to check remaining time, charging status, and daily usage over the past week. Improved Power saving: Use Power saving to make your battery last longer without charging. Choose Standard for moderate savings and customizable limits, or choose Maximum to turn off all non-essential features and make your battery last as long as possible.

Security and privacy: Privacy alerts: Stay informed about your privacy. You’ll now get alerts when an app’s permissions could put your personal data at risk along with suggestions for what you can do about it. Theft protection: Keep your phone and data safe in case it is lost or stolen. Turn on Failed authentication lock to automatically lock the screen in case there are too many failed attempts to verify your identity using your fingerprints, PIN, pattern, or password. Identity check also protects even more settings before. Turn off Auto blocker temporarily: If you need to temporarily disable Auto blocker’s security protection, a new option lets you turn it on automatically 30 minutes later, so you don’t forget. Check the security status of your devices: Keep all your devices protected. Knox Matrix now shows when any of the supported devices signed in to your Samsung account need a software update for the latest security protections.

Accessibility: Easily control Bluetooth hearing aids: Access settings for your Bluetooth hearing aids directly from the Accessibility shortcut. A pop-up will appear that lets you change your hearing program, turn Ambient sound on or off, and more. Control magnification with mouse or keyboard: Keep what you need magnified in view with these new options. You can make the magnified area follow the cursor as you type or move when you change focus using the keyboard. When using a mouse, you can make the magnified area shift as you move the pointer to the edge of the screen. Dwell action and Corner actions: The Auto action after pointer stops feature has been divided into 2 features. Dwell action lets you set custom actions when your mouse stops moving for a certain amount of time. Corner actions let you set a different action for each corner of the screen.

Even more improvements: More customizable quick panel: Arrange your quick settings just the way you like them. You can now add, remove, reorder, and reorganize controls in the quick panel. Early alerts for reminders: Get alerts before reminders are due to make sure you don’t forget important tasks. You can choose how far in advance to get an alert for each reminder. Partial screen recording: Include only what you need in your screen recordings. You can now select only the part of the screen that you want to record. Calculator nudges: Save time on calculations. Numbers and formulas copied to your clipboard will be suggested when you open Calculator so you can enter them with a quick tap. Keep window sizes in DeX: DeX now remembers your app window sizes and positions. When you open an app again, it appears just as you left it.

We’ll update the final changelog once the stable release is available to non-beta testers as that is when it will become available.

Have you received the stable One UI 8.5 update on your Galaxy S25? What is your favorite feature from the new update? Let us know in the comments below!

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