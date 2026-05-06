Samsung starts stable One UI 8.5 rollout for Galaxy S25 FE and newer foldables

Prakhar Khanna / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has started pushing the stable One UI 8.5 update to the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The update is rolling out first to participants in the beta program in South Korea. It will soon expand to non-beta users and users in other regions.

One UI 8.5 introduces Galaxy AI enhancements like continuous image generation, Now Nudge alerts, and a smarter Bixby.

Samsung just began rolling out stable One UI 8.5 to beta testers on the Galaxy S25 series. The company is extending the love to beta testers on the Galaxy S25 FE as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Tarun Vats notes on X that the One UI 8.5 stable rollout has begun for the Galaxy S25 FE as well. Beta testers in South Korea are part of the first wave of this release, with the incremental update rolling out to them first before the full update gets extended to users outside the beta program and users in other regions.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Similarly, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 users are also receiving the One UI 8.5 stable update, as Tarun notes on X. The update is rolling out to beta users in South Korea first. Soon, the full stable update will roll out to users outside the beta program in South Korea, followed by users in other regions.

One UI 8.5 brings key features like continuous image generation with Photo Assist on Galaxy AI, natural language processing for Bixby, Now Nudge contextual alerts, and more. We’re awaiting the full changelog for the update on these phones, which should become available when the full stable release begins rolling out.

Follow