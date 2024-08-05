Where in the world is Samsung One UI 7 beta?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Rumors said we’d see One UI 7 beta launch late last month, but Samsung has yet to get started.

New reports suggest Samsung’s facing issues getting its Android 15 skin ready to go.

Right now, we’re not even hearing about a possible new ETA — just nothing soon.

Android 15 is on its way, and if you’re a major smartphone manufacturer like Samsung, you are already hard at work on preparing updates for your Android 14 devices. With Samsung, we’re used to its development cycle including a public beta period, where interested users are able to sign up to test the next big One UI release ahead of its final, stable, build. So far, though, that’s yet to get underway for Android 15, despite a number of reports suggesting it could get going last month. Now the latest chatter we’re seeing suggests that our wait could just be getting started.

We’re talking about One UI 7, which will deliver Android 15 to Samsung Galaxy phones. The past month has been positively rife with One UI 7 leaks and rumors, detailing possible changes to notifications, icon design, and more. But maybe the biggest question has concerned just when we’d see this beta actually get underway. Dates suggested as possibilities have come and gone with no sign of Samsung pressing “go” on the beta.

Prominent leaker Ice Universe commented on X early today that despite rumors of an imminent beta, they see “no plans” for Samsung getting that going anytime in the “near future.” That could be a sign of the company’s developers running into trouble with this software. That’s a sentiment echoed by fellow leaker Max Jambor, who posts, “Samsung is having a lot off [sic] issues with One UI 7.”

We’d love it if someone could share a little more insight into exactly what might be slowing Samsung down so much — largely just for our own curiosity, as in the end Samsung’s going to make its beta available when the company is comfortable making the beta available. October’s still a long way off, but it will be interesting to see if Samsung does indeed end up showing off One UI 7 at its developer conference early that month.

Considering what we’ve heard about the Pixel 9 possibly not shipping with Android 15, is everyone just having problems implementing this software? We’ll be curious to see how eagerly other phone manufacturers end up approaching their own upgrades. For now, though, we’re back to scouring rumor reports for more One UI 7 teases.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments