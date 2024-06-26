Samsung's SDC date may hint at when One UI 7 will arrive

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is holding its annual developer conference on October 3, 2024.

It’s possible that the tech giant could show off the features that come with One UI 7 at the event.

Samsung could follow last year’s trend of releasing the stable version shortly after the conference.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is only a couple of weeks away, but that’s not the only event the company has scheduled in the near future. The firm also runs an annual conference for developers, and that conference just got a date. This development is notable because it may have revealed when Samsung plans to roll out One UI 7.

In a social post, Samsung’s X (formerly Twitter) account revealed that it would be holding this year’s Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) on October 3. The event will take place at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in Downtown San Jose, California.

Although this will be a developer-focused showcase, you’ll still want to pay attention since Samsung could show off all the features that come with One UI 7. Not only that, but the event could also signal that Samsung is close to releasing the stable version of the OS update.

Last year, the tech giant held SDC on October 5 and released the stable version of One UI 6 within the same month. It’s possible that Samsung will follow a similar strategy for One UI 7 in 2024.

Thanks to leaks, we expect that One UI 7 will make improvements to battery life, NFC, animations, and more. We also expect the update will bring Android 15 features such as partial screen-sharing and notification cooldowns.

