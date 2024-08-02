This giant One UI 7 leak shows all the changes coming to your Samsung phone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A long-time tipster has just posted an apparent Samsung One UI 7 changelog.

Some of the most notable visual tweaks include new system app icons and a new camera UI.

Other noteworthy changes include large folder support, more desktop widgets, and more lock screen widgets.

We’ve been expecting the Samsung One UI 7 beta program to launch for a while now, but it looks like we have to wait a little longer for the new Samsung software. However, a long-time leaker has just posted a lengthy One UI 7 changelog.

Ice Universe posted an apparent One UI 7 changelog on Weibo, and there are loads of tweaks and additions worth knowing. Check out the machine-translated screenshot below.

There are several notable visual changes worth highlighting, such as new system app icons, a new battery icon and charging animation, a new camera app UI, and new animations.

Ice Universe also asserts that you can choose between separate or unified dropdown menus for notifications and quick settings. That’s good news as earlier leaks suggested Samsung could switch to separate dropdown menus in One UI 7. So we’re glad to hear we might be given a choice between the two styles.

Other notable One UI 7 tweaks mentioned by the leaker include more desktop widgets, more lockscreen widgets, and large folder support. The latter in particular is a staple on some Android phones from rival brands.

