One UI 7 beta could arrive soon with controversial potential design tweaks

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

TL;DR The One UI 7 beta is rumored to be released next week.

The rumors suggest that there will be a lot of aesthetic changes to the OS.

There’s a good chance many of these features could change by the time One UI 7 rolls out to stable.

If you’ve been waiting for the One UI 7 beta to launch, you may not have to wait much longer. Rumors suggest the One UI 7 beta is right around the corner and it could bring some big changes to how the OS looks.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Max Jambor claimed that he expects the One UI 7 beta to be released next week. Unfortunately, Jambor didn’t get any more specific than that, so it’s unclear what day next week it could become available.

As for what to expect from the beta, Samsung has remained tight-lipped. However, another tipster who goes by @chunvn8888 on X has recently been leaking details on potential changes that could come with the update. Many of these changes seem to revolve around the OS’s aesthetics.

According to the leaker, Samsung has changed the look of its icons to be more rounded. Additionally, certain icons, including the gallery, camera, and weather apps, may have been given a redesign. You can see the examples in the screenshots below.

The tipster also shared an image where the user can choose the icon and widget style, which he compares to iOS 18. Interestingly, it looks like Samsung may have also changed the look of the battery icon to be pill-shaped, which is getting a lot of hate in the comments.

These changes may not be limited to icons as the tipster points out the UI for the camera app has been changed to be more one-hand friendly.

Finally, @chunvn8888 claims that Samsung has changed the name of AR Emoji to Galaxy Avatar and that Samsung Account has a new introduction line. That introduction line reportedly reads “Sign in to your Galaxy. Add advanced intelligence to your phone.”

While this is all fascinating, well-known leaker Ice Universe adds some necessary perspective to these leaks. They explain that the “icons and some details of the design may still be modified.” Ice Universe is referring to the fact that these leaks likely come from an early test build of the new OS, meaning there is a good chance things could be different by the time One UI 7 comes to the stable channel.

At the end of the day, we’ll just have to wait until Samsung launches One UI 7 to find out if these leaks are true or not.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments