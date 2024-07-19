Samsung One UI 7 leak suggests it could copy a polarizing iOS, Xiaomi feature

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that Samsung’s upcoming One UI 7 software will be “heavily inspired” by iOS 18.

The software could also copy Xiaomi MIUI and HyperOS by offering separate dropdowns for notifications and quick setting toggles.

Samsung’s One UI is arguably the best Android skin on the market, offering a ton of features. One UI 6 ushered in the era of Galaxy AI, but it sounds like One UI 7 might bring some divisive changes.

Tipster Chunvn8888 on X claimed that Samsung’s One UI 7 will be heavily inspired by Apple iOS 18, citing a source who tried the software. The user also posted an entire list of apparent tweaks, as seen below.

Perhaps the most divisive apparent change is that One UI 7 could copy Apple’s iPhone software and Xiaomi’s MIUI/HyperOS skins when it comes to the notification shade. More specifically, the leaker asserts that we’ve got separate dropdowns for notifications and quick settings, featuring notifications on the left and quick settings on the right. The tipster suggests that the functionality is more in line with Xiaomi’s approach, allowing you to swipe laterally to switch between the two pages. In fact, they went so far as to suggest that this feature could be a “direct copy-paste” from HyperOS.

Samsung might not be the only Android manufacturer opting for this change. Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station published a since-edited post today claiming that OPPO’s Color OS 15 will offer “separate control centers.”

The split notification shade/quick settings menu is my biggest pet peeve with MIUI/HyperOS and a few other Android skins. It’s a huge change to the current notification shade behavior that’s been in effect for over a decade now. So we really hope this rejigged layout is optional.

Other purported One UI 7 changes mentioned by chunvn8888 include more rounded icons and lock screen widgets, “3D looking-ish icons” (sic) akin to Apple MacOS and VisionOS, a so-called “quick action” feature on the lock screen that’s “basically an iOS copycat,” and a new gallery icon that’s been likened to the iOS gallery icon. The leaker also asserts that the camera app’s interface is getting rejigged, with quick camera settings at the top being shifted to the bottom near the camera modes.

It’s worth noting that this leaker has a mixed track record, so you should definitely take these claims with some caution. Nevertheless, we really hope these claims aren’t true as the world already has enough iOS-inspired Android skins.

