Leak: The Samsung One UI 7 beta program now has a launch date

TL;DR A reliable source has claimed that Samsung will launch the One UI 7 beta program on July 29.

The new software is expected to offer some iOS-inspired tweaks and several new features.

Samsung is widely expected to launch the One UI 7 beta program in the coming weeks, allowing Galaxy owners to test-drive the new software ahead of a stable release later this year. Now, a reliable source has revealed a launch date for the program.

Journalist and leaker Max Jambor claimed on X that the One UI 7 beta program would kick off on Monday, July 29. This purported date also comes a day after Jambor asserted that the One UI 7 beta would launch next week. Check out the latest tweet below.

We’re expecting the new Galaxy AI features seen on Samsung’s new foldables to come to previous phones via the update. But one major leak also points to separate panels for notifications and quick settings, akin to iOS and Xiaomi HyperOS. Furthermore, it’s believed that the new software could introduce another way to lock apps.

We’re guessing the One UI 7 beta program will be available on the Galaxy S24 series and Samsung’s new foldables first before spreading to the company’s older flagship phones and recent mid-rangers.

