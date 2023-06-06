Samsung One UI 6 release date: When is the next update for Galaxy phones?

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Samsung’s One UI powers the entire range of current Galaxy smartphones, from the flagships like the Galaxy S23 Ultra to mid-rangers like the Galaxy A54 5G. Samsung prefers to take Android as a base and skin it heavily, changing its look completely and adding in lots of features like Samsung DeX and others that you will not find on any other smartphone. One UI 6 is expected to be the next release of this UX skin. But when is it releasing for Galaxy smartphones? We bring to you the answer to One UI 6’s release date and other details in this article.

Samsung has not officially disclosed any details regarding One UI 6’s release date. However, we can draw a reasonable timeline considering past releases of Android and One UI.

One UI 6 is expected to be based on Android 14, and the Android 14 beta testing has already begun in May 2023 for Google Pixel phones and phones from other OEMs. There’s usually a time lag of about two-three months from Google announcing partner OEM beta testing and Samsung announcing One UI betas based on the new version of Android.

Samsung is also holding the launch event for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 on July 26 (slightly earlier than they usually do for their foldable). The launch event is the perfect opportunity to highlight new features that could arrive on One UI 6, and its timing also aligns well with past announcement windows. As such, we hope to see One UI 6 announced in the latter half of July, possibly at the Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch event. That gives us a presumptive One UI 6 release date of July 26, 2023.

If the announcement does indeed happen in July 2023, we can expect to see the first public stable builds of One UI 6 in October 2023. Since One UI 6 will be based on Android 14, Samsung will have to wait until Google officially launches the stable builds of Android 14 with the launch of the Google Pixel 8 series. This is expected to happen in late September or early October, giving us the rest of October as the window for the rollout of the first stable One UI 6 releases for Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung has not yet announced anything about One UI 6. However, the company has run public betas in the run-up to the launch of the stable release to the public.

We expect the One UI 6 public beta to begin as soon as One UI 6 is announced by Samsung, which could happen in the latter half of July 2023. Public betas are usually available first for the top flagship S series. By extension, we expect the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra to be the first in line to experience the new One UI 6 update through the public betas.

Once the update reaches a stable release for the S-series flagships, Samsung will gradually begin public betas for every smartphone and tablet that it intends to update to One UI 6. You can expect about a two-month window for public testing before the update is released in the stable channel. This will continue through the last few months of 2023 and into 2024.

Samsung has not disclosed the list of devices that are getting the One UI 6 update. However, we can make a reasonable list of devices that are eligible for the update, keeping in mind Samsung’s four-generation Android update promise and when the devices were launched.

Note that some of the mentioned devices in the budget range may get the stripped-down “One UI Core” version of the update if they were launched with One UI Core.

We expect the following Samsung devices to receive One UI 6 based on Android 14:

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A52 series

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33 Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A04s

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M23

Galaxy M14

Galaxy M13

Galaxy M04

Galaxy Tab S8 series

We will update the list when we get official information from Samsung. As you can see, some popular devices like the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy A51 are not eligible for the One UI 6 update. However, as per Samsung’s update policy, they will remain eligible for periodic security patch updates.

FAQs

Will One UI 6 come to my Galaxy phone? You can check the list mentioned above to know if your device is eligible for the One UI 6 update.

