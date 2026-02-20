Frustrated with multiple SIMs on Samsung Galaxy phones? One UI 8.5 is coming to the rescue

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy phones offer granular connectivity options for multiple SIM cards internationally, but not in the US.

With One UI 8.5, Samsung appears to finally be bringing these same settings to America.

Users will be able to choose their SIM preference for phone calls, text messages, and cellular data.

We are just days away right now from Galaxy Unpacked, when Samsung is expected to introduce the new Galaxy S26 series, alongside its latest Galaxy Buds 4 earbuds. More than the hardware, though, this event should also mark the formal arrival of the company’s One UI 8.5 system software. We’ve been seeing new beta builds arrive for the S25 for months, and as we get ready for it to go stable, we wanted to draw your attention to one nice little change that’s so far gone under-noticed.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

If you’re an international Galaxy user, you’ve already been able to configure a phone equipped with multiple SIMs to use certain ones for calls, texts, and data. Here in the US, though, Samsung hasn’t offered the same settings. But with One UI 8.5, it looks like that’s finally changing. (Thanks: Dylan H)

With the new software, even Galaxy users in the US will start to see the options for configuring which SIM should be used for what.

Over on Reddit, US Mobile subscriber slylte shows off how it looks once you make those selections, running the 8.5 beta on their S25 Ultra:

Using multiple SIMs has always been much more popular abroad than it’s ever been in the US, but little by little the practice has been finding wider acceptance, so it’s really past time for Samsung to correct this oversight.

As of right now, Samsung’s One UI 8.5 beta is only available for Galaxy S25-series handsets. While we haven’t seen it yet, presumably Samsung’s 2025 foldables will be next in line with betas of their own. And then at some point following the formal debut of the Galaxy S26 family, Samsung should start making these updates available to existing Galaxy owners who weren’t a part of the beta program. If you’ve been struggling with the lack of options for multiple SIMs, just sit tight; relief should finally be on the way soon!

Follow