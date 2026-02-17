The Galaxy S26 is fixing my biggest complaint from the S25

The Galaxy S25 series was a solid line of phones, and I loved my time with the smaller base Galaxy S25. I wasn’t so happy with some of the design choices Samsung made last year, though. My biggest problem was with the colors, which all looked the same, even in renders. Thankfully, if the Galaxy S26 leaks are anything to go by, Samsung isn’t repeating that mistake this time around.

What is your favorite Galaxy S26 color? 5 votes White 20 % Sky Blue 20 % Cobalt Violet 40 % Black 20 %

While the Galaxy S25 series came in various shades of grey, leaks suggest that all Galaxy S26 models will come in the same four base colors: White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Black. There will probably be some Samsung exclusive colors as well, but we usually have to wait until Samsung Unpacked to get a look at those.

The Black and White models are exactly what you’d expect, but the Sky Blue and Cobalt Violet add some needed character to what is otherwise another minor refresh of a design we’re so familiar with. The Violet is my favorite, reminding me of the Titanium Violet Galaxy S24 Ultra from a few years ago.

I know, most people put their phones in cases, so many of you will argue that it doesn’t matter what color the phone is. Well, if that were so, I’d rather Samsung make a single black variant and call it quits. If companies are going to bother making different color variants for their phones, they should at least put some effort into it.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

If I could force Samsung to release the Galaxy S26 series in specific colors, I’d opt for some of the past highlights and show-stoppers from the company. The Note 20 Ultra’s Mystic Bronze was sophisticated and stylish, the S21 Ultra’s Phantom Silver was subtle until the light hit just right, and it glowed purple and blue. The Z Flip 4’s Bora Purple is still stunning whenever I see it today, and my red Galaxy S23 Ultra is still the best-looking phone I’ve ever owned.

The leaked Galaxy S26 colors might not be the most exciting in the world, and probably won’t compare with the ones I just mentioned, but at least it feels as though Samsung has put some thought into it this year, and I’m hopeful for how the online-exclusive colors could look.

