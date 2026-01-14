Is your Galaxy phone slow? One UI 8.5 could make it feel more responsive

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly upgrading the kernel version on the Galaxy S25 with One UI 8.5 beta.

When the said build reaches more users, they could experience a more responsive and fluid interface on their phones.

The upgrade could also improve battery backup on existing phones.

Many of the changes and improvements that One UI 8.5 is slated to bring have been limited to visual aspects of the interface. While Samsung is also expanding support for external hardware and giving you greater control over some crucial settings, it may also be working to improve the overall performance.

According to leaker Ice Universe, Samsung has also updated the kernel in the recent One UI 8.5 beta builds. With the specified “CZAA” build, which is likely leaked or unreleased, the Galaxy S25 Ultra jumps from Linux kernel version 6.6.77 to 6.6.98. According to the leaker, that’s a jump of more than 21 Linux kernel versions and could lead to a noticeable difference in the interface’s fluidity when the build is released broadly.

Notably, kernel upgrades may not be directly linked to a massive performance boost, though they can enhance device security and improve resource management, thereby improving performance indirectly. Google formally requires Android OEMs to upgrade under its Longevity GRF program, but only three after the device’s launch, so the early update is definitely welcome. It could also suggest that Samsung may be preparing for a larger under-the-hood overhaul to improve performance or backport some of the new Galaxy S26 features to older devices.

The signs are seemingly already in place. The leaker also remarks that they can feel a clear improvement in the phone’s responsiveness, including enhancements to “touch response, animations, and overall fluidity.” They suspect that the upcoming fourth One UI 8.5 beta, slated to arrive later this month, will bring the updated kernel to a wider user base.

The stable One UI 8.5 release, expected to arrive alongside the Galaxy S26 next month, could make the kernel available to a much bigger audience, though you might have to wait for a sequential rollout based on your device.

