It's official: Samsung is launching new Galaxy Buds alongside the Galaxy S26 next week

TL;DR Samsung is set to reveal new Galaxy products at an Unpacked event on Wednesday, February 25 at 10am PT / 10pm ET.

We have a few ideas about which products to expect, but Samsung’s teasers confirm phones and earbuds are coming.

That hint all but solidifies the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro reveal for Unpacked next week.

Samsung teases Unpacked events with landing pages tailored to each country and region, and the US site is relatively unexciting. There’s a countdown to the event and a spot to reserve the next Galaxy phone to earn a discount and enter the sweepstakes. By comparison, the Samsung Canada launch site for the Galaxy Unpacked event is quite more detailed. There’s an FAQ section that clearly lists the products we can expect to see launch next week — and it includes Galaxy Buds. (Thanks: Dylan H)

The first frequently asked question references new Galaxy Buds outright, reading (emphasis ours): “When is Galaxy Unpacked and launch for the new Galaxy phones and new Galaxy Buds?” This appears to be the first time Samsung publicly acknowledged plans to launch new Galaxy earbuds at Unpacked next week. The answer refers to “two key events for Samsung’s new Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Buds,” further solidifying the brand’s plans to release earbuds at its upcoming event.

Samsung doesn’t explicitly list the smartphone or earbuds it will release at Unpacked, but it’s not hard to guess which models are coming. Previously, we expected the Samsung Galaxy S26 to be a lock for Unpacked. Rumors strongly pointed to the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro also making an appearance at Unpacked, but there’s no doubt about that now.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are rumored to introduce a redesign for the earbuds and charging case. Samsung is said to be moving back to a flat earbud case design and removing the lights from the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro as part of this generation’s changes. While we have a good idea of what to expect from the Galaxy Buds 4 series design, we’re still waiting to learn key specs and features.

We won’t have to wait much longer, as Samsung confirms we’ll hear more on Wednesday, February 25 at 10am PT / 1pm ET during the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

