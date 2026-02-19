Samsung rolls out fifth One UI 8.5 beta as Galaxy S26 launch nears

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released the fifth One UI 8.5 beta (firmware ZZAN) for the Galaxy S25 series in several global regions.

The update includes the February 5, 2026, security patch and an updated version of the Bixby assistant.

This release arrives just weeks before the expected stable launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is just a few weeks away, and with it, Samsung will launch One UI 8.5 in its stable avatar. Testing for the stable release is in full swing thanks to One UI 8.5 betas on the Galaxy S25 series, with the latest (fourth) beta introducing a new voicemail feature. Samsung has now released the fifth One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy S26 series, and here’s what’s new in it!

Tarun Vats reports on X that One UI 8.5 beta 5, with firmware version ending in ZZAN, is rolling out to Galaxy S25 series owners in South Korea, India, Germany, and the UK, for now. It should soon arrive in the US, too.

This ZAN build is approximately 553MB in size and includes the February 5, 2026, security patch level. The changelog mentions that Samsung has applied the Bixby version update with this release.

Since this is a fresh release with a tiny changelog and small patch size, users haven’t noticed any new features. We’ll keep you updated when we find something new.

