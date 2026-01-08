Bad with directions? Here's how Google Maps on Android XR could help you never get lost again

TL;DR Google might have begun working on navigation support for Android XR using Google Maps.

Previously, Google has previewed how Maps and Gemini could work together to help you navigate, especially while walking.

In addition to step-by-step navigation, your Android XR glasses could use feed from their cameras to help you when you’re feeling lost.

Google will also give users the option to turn off navigation or alerts if they don’t want to use it.

Android XR is Google’s next big ambitious project that it envisages to power dozens of different styles of AR glasses and XR headsets over the next few years. Since the platform is closely related to the mobile version of Android, we’d also see a significant chunk of apps cross-functioning across both platforms. Maps is one of them, and Google has already demonstrated how you can use the app to find places of interest or for an immersive aerial or street view. Now, we’re seeing hints about how Android XR could enhance navigation in Google Maps, especially when you’re walking down the street.

We’ve spotted references in the latest version (26.02.02.851972749) of the Google Maps app, hinting at the upcoming update for navigation via smart glasses running the Android XR platform. We’re seeing documentation of something called “Enhanced navigation” using Android XR glasses and headsets.

Code Copy Text <string name="GLASSES_OPTIONS_SUMMARY">Enhanced navigation</string> <string name="GLASSES_OPTIONS_TITLE">Glasses</string>

For Android XR glasses, we’re also seeing a mention of the ability to use Gemini Live while navigating. Per the description, you should be able to use your camera to add extra context to Gemini, along with Google’s position services.

Code Copy Text <string name="GLASSES_SETTING_TEXT">"Improve navigation accuracy and Gemini Live answers by using your camera and Google's Geospatial services."</string>

Based on other hints we see, we suspect Google Maps on Android XR could also enhance step-by-step navigation in an augmented reality view, similar to Live View, already accessible on phones.

According to the strings below, Google Maps should confirm when you’re headed in the right direction or correct you when you’re on the wrong path. How I wish that also worked for life decisions. Alas, it won’t!

Code Copy Text <string name="MAPS_ON_GLASSES_CORRECT_DIRECTION">You are heading in the correct direction.</string> <string name="MAPS_ON_GLASSES_CORRECT_DIRECTION_WITH_STREET_OR_DESTINATION_NAME">You are headed in the correct direction toward %1$s.</string>

It should give you precise instructions to move in a certain direction or alert you when you’re headed the wrong way. It could also prompt you to look around, scan your surroundings, and then update the instructions based on Gemini’s analysis. It’d difficult to say how accurate those predictions would be, but it sounds useful in theory, at least.

Code Copy Text <string name="MAPS_ON_GLASSES_LEFT_DIRECTION">Turn slightly right to head in the correct direction.</string> <string name="MAPS_ON_GLASSES_LEFT_DIRECTION_WITH_STREET_OR_DESTINATION_NAME">Turn slightly right to head toward %1$s.</string> <string name="MAPS_ON_GLASSES_LOCALIZATION_USER_EDUCATION">Please look around at buildings and signs to get your exact location.</string> <string name="MAPS_ON_GLASSES_OPPOSITE_DIRECTION">You are moving in the wrong direction. Turn around.</string> <string name="MAPS_ON_GLASSES_OPPOSITE_DIRECTION_WITH_STREET_OR_DESTINATION_NAME">Turn around and head toward %1$s.</string> <string name="MAPS_ON_GLASSES_RIGHT_DIRECTION">Turn slightly left to head in the correct direction.</string> <string name="MAPS_ON_GLASSES_RIGHT_DIRECTION_WITH_STREET_OR_DESTINATION_NAME">Turn slightly left to head toward %1$s.</string>

Alongside these features, Google might also give users the option to disable navigation or related notifications on their Android XR glasses. This is suggested by the following references in the code:

Code Copy Text <string name="MAPS_ON_GLASSES_LOCATION_PERMISSION_MISSING_TEXT">Glasses Core is missing Location permission, allow in Settings app.</string> <string name="MAPS_ON_GLASSES_NOTIFICATION_CHANNEL_DESCRIPTION">Non-dismissible notification to tell user when Maps on Glasses service is running in the background.</string> <string name="MAPS_ON_GLASSES_NOTIFICATION_CHANNEL_NAME">Maps on Glasses Channel</string> <string name="MAPS_ON_GLASSES_NOTIFICATION_TITLE">Glasses Navigation Active</string> <string name="MAPS_ON_GLASSES_REVIEW_PERMISSION_REQUEST_ON_PHONE">To continue, review the permission request on your phone</string>

Of course, these are assumptions based on the descriptions in the code, and the features might change later or never be implemented.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

