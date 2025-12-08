Google’s big XR push kicks off with three different types of smart glasses

TL;DR Google has laid out a full roadmap for lightweight Android XR glasses designed for everyday wear.

Audio-only glasses arrive in 2026 with built-in speakers, mics, and cameras, alongside monocular glasses with a tiny display.

Binocular XR glasses may land in 2027, bringing dual displays and depth for headset-level mixed-reality.

We’ve all seen the bulky headsets and the ski-goggle look that dominate the current XR conversation. But for most of us, strapping a computer to our face isn’t exactly a daily habit yet. Google knows this, and in The Android Show: XR Edition, the company lays out a roadmap for the next wave of Android-powered glasses. Rather than one form factor, Google is betting on a range of lightweight eyewear you might actually want to wear all day.

If you’ve been keeping up with Google’s recent XR projects, this announcement has been a long time coming. Following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy XR headset in October and today’s debut of fresh software features like PC Connect, Travel Mode, and the Likeness avatar system, Google is making its case: XR should be part of daily life, not just an occasional experiment. Specifically, Google is revealing plans for three types of Android XR glasses.

First up are the audio-only smart glasses, slated for a 2026 release. These are designed to be a simple, hands-free assistant. You connect them to your phone wirelessly, and although they look like regular glasses, they offer powerful features. You get built-in speakers and microphones that let you interact naturally with Gemini. Unlike other models, the key feature is the onboard cameras, which allow Gemini to “see” what you see and assist you, like taking photos or providing answers, all without including a display for visual information.

If you need a bit more visual data, the monocular glasses are the next step up. Also targeting a 2026 launch, this style takes the audio-first model and adds a discreet micro display over one lens. The demos Google showed included YouTube Music controls, turn-by-turn navigation in Maps, Uber status updates, and deeper Gemini integration.

Google confirmed at I/O that it’s co-designing these styles with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker in addition to its collaboration with Samsung.

Further down the pipeline — possibly in 2027 — Google plans to introduce binocular XR glasses with dual micro-displays. With a screen for each eye, these glasses can render depth, unlocking true mixed-reality visuals without the bulk of a traditional headset.

Now that Android XR officially supports AI glasses, display glasses, wired XR glasses, and traditional headsets, developers have a single ecosystem to work with, and Google’s building out its toolset with the Android XR SDK.

