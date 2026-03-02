Android XR is getting a Pixel 10 feature and we tried it at MWC 2026

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

At MWC 2026, I got to go hands-on, or rather face-on, with a pair of prototype Android XR glasses made by Google. Most of you would have already seen these glasses before, as this isn’t the first time Google has shown them off. But today, I got to experience a new feature that Google has yet to officially announce for Android XR.

The demo itself was simple at first. Android XR glasses using the Translate app to show live translations of what the person in front of you is saying. This is something Google previously showed at I/O last year, though not entirely successfully. So if you’re wearing a pair of Android XR glasses and using the Google Translate app with Live Translate, you’ll see live subtitles floating in your field of view as someone speaks another language.

What’s new, and what I saw in my demo today, is that soon, this Live Translate feature will work like Pixel 10’s magical Voice Translate function. During my demo, Google confirmed that the glasses not only translate speech in real time with subtitles hanging in the air, but also do so in the same voice as the person who is speaking.

This is exactly how Voice Translate works on the Pixel 10 series. It translates the speaker’s voice into the selected language, mimicking their natural voice and tone in real time. What’s more is that the speaker in front of you can even switch languages on the fly, and the Voice Translate feature will continue mimicking their voice.

On the Pixel 10 series, the feature works during phone calls, but having it work in real-time as you’re talking to someone in front of you is one major advantage Android XR glasses could have over the competition. Just imagine the potential of a feature like this when you’re travelling.

Of course, my demo used a pair of prototype Android XR glasses made by Google, so it’s fair to say the feature might be in development right now. It’s also hard to tell whether this will be available on retail Android XR glasses once they’re released. Right now, all eyes are on Samsung to release its first pair of Android XR smart glasses — something the company has confirmed will launch later this year.

