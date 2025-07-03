Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 get another appearance before launch, this time with cases

Ringke

TL;DR Casemaker Ringke has listed a range of cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 before the official launch.

The images affirm previously leaked design changes coming to Samsung’s foldables.

Samsung will unveil these devices on July 9 alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 series.

In less than a week’s time, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 will be officially unveiled. Multiple leaks from credible sources have already revealed design changes that Samsung is expected to bring to these phones. Following these leaks, cases for the upcoming foldables are starting to show up online, lending to our confidence in the leaked designs.

Popular casemaker Ringke has already listed a handful of cases compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 foldables. The listings primarily feature a range of clear cases, showcasing the sleeker designs of the two phones.

Ringke

For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold case leak shows the slimmest body in a foldable that Samsung has ever designed. Meanwhile, the Flip 7 artwork depicts a larger cover display, which is now expected to wrap the two cameras outside the phone, instead of just going around them.

Ringke

While these are digitally rendered images, they show cases enveloping the Fold and the Flip 7 snugly, hinting that the brand may have access to resources, including official media and dimensions of the phones, and not just the unofficially leaked images.

The ranges of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 cases are also available for pre-ordering, but shipment dates have not been announced yet. We expect this to depend on the phones’ actual availability.

Ringke’s listings go live just days after Spigen, a more prominent casemaker, published product pages for cases compatible with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE, as spotted by Android Central. These listings were later removed, suggesting they were posted preemptively, unlike in Ringke’s case, which appears more intentional.

While these listings reinforce our faith in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 leaks, we’re relieved there aren’t many days to wait. Samsung is hosting its Unpacked event on July 9, where it will unveil the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) alongside the foldables. It’s unclear whether the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, the cheaper variant with some performance cutbacks and an older design, will be launched at the same event or reserved for a separate unveiling later in the year.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.