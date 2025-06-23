Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE renders leak, showing bold colors and a huge cover screen

Evan Blass

TL;DR Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 show a nearly full-screen external display and three color variants: Blue Shadow, Coral Red, and Jet Black.

The more budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE appears almost identical to the Z Flip 6 with standard White and Black colors.

Both devices are expected to launch at next month’s rumored Galaxy Unpacked event, possibly powered by Exynos chips.

Samsung is rumored to hold a Galaxy Unpacked next month, where it is expected to launch its next generation of foldables, wearables, and audio lineup. We’ve been hearing about these products for months now, and we’ve even seen renders of them before. Now, a prominent leaker has shared what appear to be finalized product renders for the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip FE, giving us our cleanest look yet at two of the upcoming foldables.

Leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass has shared these new Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders through their Leakmail substack:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 - Blue Shadow Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 - Coral Red Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 - Jet Black

In the renders above, we see three colors for the Flip 7, namely Blue Shadow, Coral Red, and Jet Black. Curiously, this Jet Black hasn’t been mentioned for the flip foldable in previous color leaks, so there’s a chance it could be exclusive either to the US or to Samsung.com.

In these renders, we can see Samsung has finally moved on to an almost full-screen cover display with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. There don’t appear to be other physical changes, though I love what Samsung is going for with the Blue Shadow color.

Here are the renders shared for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE - White Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE - Black

The Flip 7 FE looks much like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, especially in these simpler White and Black colors that were also present on the Flip 6. While foldable tech still feels futuristic, the cover display looks dated, especially since several competitors offer a larger cover display.

Evan Blass has an excellent track record, but we still have to treat all leaks with skepticism until the company makes an official announcement. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to come with the Exynos 2500 SoC, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to come with the Exynos 2400e SoC. We hope to learn more about these phones in the coming weeks.

