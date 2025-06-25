Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE price leaks: Should you buy last year's Flip instead?

TL;DR A retailer has listed European and UK pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

The foldable phone is listed at ~€1,056 in Europe and ~£887 in the UK

This would make the Z Flip 7 FE significantly cheaper than the Z Flip 6 was at launch.

We got our first hint of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 prices yesterday after a retailer apparently leaked European and UK pricing for the foldables. Now, the retailer has purportedly leaked pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

SammyGuru spotted a retail listing for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (codenamed B7R). The outlet didn’t name the retailer or link to it, but we discovered that this is the same retailer (LambdaTek) that listed Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 prices.

EU pricing UK pricing

The listing reveals that the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE starts at ~€1,056 in Europe and ~£887 in the UK. Meanwhile, the 256GB model is pegged at ~€1,131 in the EU and ~£949 in the UK.

It’s worth noting that LambdaTek’s European prices seem to fluctuate for all three foldables. I’m guessing there’s some dynamic currency conversion happening in the background. The retailer’s UK prices seem to stay the same, though, making it more reliable.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched at £1,049 for the 256GB model and £1,149 for the 512GB variant. Meanwhile, the Z Flip 7 is listed at ~£1,094. So the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE would have a much lower launch price than both models at ~£887.

In saying so, the Z Flip 7 FE looks like the Z Flip 6 with an Exynos processor. So you might want to consider last year’s Flip phone instead, as it should be significantly cheaper by now. But those who want an extra year of updates should keep the new phone in mind.

