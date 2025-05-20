Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak suggests it could give the world's thinnest foldable a run for its money

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR CAD files of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 have leaked.

The leak claims the Fold 7 is 4.54mm thick when unfolded.

The Flip 7 appears to have about the same dimensions as the Flip 6.

When Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, it became the lightest and thinnest entry in the Fold series. Despite that, it still lags behind the current record holder for thinnest foldable — the OPPO Find N5. A new leak, however, suggests that Samsung may give the OPPO Find N5 a run for its money with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The folks over at SamMobile appear to have obtained CAD files for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. These files contain measurements for all sides of both devices.

Starting with the Fold 7, it’s said that the device is 4.54mm thick when unfolded and 9.0mm thick when folded. In comparison, the OPPO Find N5 is 4.21mm thick when open and 8.93mm thick when closed. So, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may not set a record for thinness, but the difference between it and the OPPO Find N5 is pretty close. The overall dimensions of the Fold 7 are said to be 158.43 x 143.14 x 4.54mm.

Meanwhile, these CAD files for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 suggest the dimensions will be about the same as last year. The Flip 6 measures 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9, while these CAD files suggest the Flip 7 will measure 166.61 x 75.23 x 6.84mm. This leak also corroborates a previous report about the Flip 7’s dimensions.

Both of Samsung’s foldable phones are expected to launch together as they always do. When that launch will happen isn’t fully clear yet. However, we likely won’t have to wait too much longer as Samsung’s 2024 foldables launched in July.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.