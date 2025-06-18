Galaxy Watch 8 leak reveals potential color options for all three models

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has revealed the potential color options for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 lineup.

The company could offer the base Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in two colorways.

The next-gen Ultra variant may get an additional third color option.

As we draw closer to Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, we’re seeing an increasing number of leaks about the upcoming Galaxy devices. Over the last few weeks, we’ve learned a few details about the much-awaited Galaxy Watch 8 series, including the design and hardware improvements. While Samsung has yet to make anything official, a new leak has revealed the potential color options for the three models in the lineup.

Tipster Arsène Lupin recently took to X to share details about the colorways and size options Samsung plans to offer for each Galaxy Watch 8 model. The company will reportedly offer the base model in Graphite and Silver colorways, which will be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The slightly more premium Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will come in a single 46mm variant in Black and White color options.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 will be available in three colors: Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver. The tipster further claims that the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will be available with both Wi-Fi-only and LTE connectivity, and Samsung will pack 64GB of onboard storage on the Ultra variant.

We expect more details about the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup to surface in the weeks leading up to the launch, which could occur early next month. Samsung has not yet shared an official launch date, but leaks suggest that the Unpacked event could happen on July 10.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.