Take a good look at the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra 2025

TL;DR Veteran leaker Evan Blass has posted renders showing the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025.

The images show that all three models have a squircle-shaped case and a round screen.

Samsung is expected to launch its new foldable phones next month at its Unpacked event, and we’ve just seen leaked Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE renders via a trusted source. Now, this same source has revealed leaked renders showing off Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch models.

Veteran leaker Evan Blass has posted apparent renders showing the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025. You can view the Galaxy Watch 8 renders below, showing what seems to be the 44mm model.

The Watch 8 renders reveal a sleek design, featuring a circular screen atop a squircle-shaped smartwatch case. We can also see two buttons on the right-hand side of the case, which would be in line with the Galaxy Watch 7. The watch shown here is the black/gray variant, but we’re guessing there are more color options.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic renders show a smartwatch with a more premium-looking design and an analog-style watch face. You can view the image below.

Samsung’s watch has a circular display atop a squircle-shaped case once again, but we can also see what appears to be a chunky rotating dial around the watch screen. We can also see two side keys as well as what appears to be an action button like the Ultra model. This watch is shown in silver/white, while small text on the back suggests we might be looking at a 46mm model.

Samsung is also back with an Ultra watch, apparently dubbed the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). The renders below give a better idea of the design.

The images show that Samsung is sticking with a very similar design, featuring the same fundamental case shape and round display as last year’s Galaxy Watch Ultra. We’ve still got that orange action button here, along with two more side keys. It looks like this is a 47mm model based on the text on the back of the watch, but the low-resolution image makes it tough to definitively say so.

We’ve already got an idea of what to expect from these new Galaxy Watch models thanks to the One UI 8 Watch software. Samsung’s new software will offer features like bedtime guidance for sleep, a Vascular Load feature for stress measurement during sleep, a Running Coach feature, and an Antioxidant Index. However, Samsung has hinted that some watch features could go behind a paywall.

