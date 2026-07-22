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Bad news for S Pen fans: The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series doesn't support Samsung's stylus
Jul 22, 2026 — 9:00 AM ET
- The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is official, and the phones come with impressive specs.
- However, neither the Z Fold 8 Ultra nor the Z Fold 8 supports Samsung’s S Pen.
- The company originally removed S Pen support with last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, and Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in London today. While the phones come packed with powerful specs and useful features, there’s one thing that’s missing yet again — the S Pen.
Neither the Galaxy Z Fold 8 nor the Z Fold 8 Ultra comes with S Pen support. That’s not entirely surprising, since Samsung removed support for its stylus back with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, if you were hoping the wider Z Fold 8 would bring back S Pen support, you’re unfortunately out of luck.
Did you use the S Pen on a Galaxy Z Fold foldable?
S Pen support was removed as Samsung removed the digitizer layer from the Z Fold 7 to make the phone thinner. That layer was responsible for understanding the position of the S Pen and letting users write, sketch, and draw on their Samsung devices.
Though the Z Fold series never had a dedicated slot for the S Pen in its chassis, unlike the Galaxy S Ultra lineup, users could purchase the S Pen separately and use one of Samsung’s cases to store the S Pen alongside the phone. Even so, the S Pen was only supported on the inner display of the Z Fold series. That automatically removed a couple of use cases for users, including the ability to quickly jot down notes while on a call.
With the Z Fold 8 series, it was never really expected that Samsung would revive S Pen support. However, it is now confirmed that the stylus isn’t supported on the company’s latest generation of foldables, either.
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