Bad news for S Pen fans: The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series doesn't support Samsung's stylus

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is official, and the phones come with impressive specs.

However, neither the Z Fold 8 Ultra nor the Z Fold 8 supports Samsung’s S Pen.

The company originally removed S Pen support with last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, and Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in London today. While the phones come packed with powerful specs and useful features, there’s one thing that’s missing yet again — the S Pen.

Neither the Galaxy Z Fold 8 nor the Z Fold 8 Ultra comes with S Pen support. That’s not entirely surprising, since Samsung removed support for its stylus back with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, if you were hoping the wider Z Fold 8 would bring back S Pen support, you’re unfortunately out of luck.

Did you use the S Pen on a Galaxy Z Fold foldable? 1902 votes Yes, I use the S Pen on my Galaxy Z Fold daily, at least once a day. 49 % Yes, I use the S Pen on my Galaxy Z Fold frequently, about once a week. 22 % Yes, I used the S Pen on my Galaxy Z Fold occasionally, about once a month. 10 % I bought the S Pen but barely used it on my Galaxy Z Fold. 11 % I did not buy the S Pen and never used it on my Galaxy Z Fold. 7 %

S Pen support was removed as Samsung removed the digitizer layer from the Z Fold 7 to make the phone thinner. That layer was responsible for understanding the position of the S Pen and letting users write, sketch, and draw on their Samsung devices.

Though the Z Fold series never had a dedicated slot for the S Pen in its chassis, unlike the Galaxy S Ultra lineup, users could purchase the S Pen separately and use one of Samsung’s cases to store the S Pen alongside the phone. Even so, the S Pen was only supported on the inner display of the Z Fold series. That automatically removed a couple of use cases for users, including the ability to quickly jot down notes while on a call.

With the Z Fold 8 series, it was never really expected that Samsung would revive S Pen support. However, it is now confirmed that the stylus isn’t supported on the company’s latest generation of foldables, either.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Flagship hardware • Multitasking • Big battery • Thin design MSRP: $2,099.99 Samsung's ultimate foldable just got even better The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra refines Samsung's flagship foldable with a slimmer design, a larger 5,000mAh battery, faster 45W charging, Galaxy S26 Ultra cameras, and smarter AI features. If you want Samsung's most capable foldable yet, this is the one to buy. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 New form factor • More Affordable • Fast Charging • Flagship specs MSRP: $1,899.99 A fresh take on Samsung's book-style foldable Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 introduces a wider foldable design that prioritizes comfort and portability. With a lighter body, 45W charging, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power, Galaxy AI features, and capable dual 50MP cameras, it's an easier entry into Samsung's foldable lineup. See price at Amazon

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