Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the thinnest, lightest, and most advanced foldable

TL;DR Samsung has claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be “the thinnest, lightest, and most advanced foldable yet.”

It’s worth noting that the OPPO Find N5 and vivo X Fold 3 are the current thin and light champions, respectively.

Samsung teased the Galaxy Z Fold 7 last week, hinting at an Ultra-level experience. Now, the company has made some bold claims about its upcoming foldable phone.

Samsung claimed in a blog post that its latest Galaxy Z series devices could outdo other foldables: The newest Galaxy Z series is the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet — meticulously crafted and built to last. The company’s post includes “Galaxy Z Fold” category tags and a video showing a book-style foldable, strongly suggesting that the company is talking about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 rather than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 line. It also once again claimed that you can expect an “Ultra” experience.

Do these claims actually hold weight? We can understand if you’re feeling cynical about Samsung’s claims. Rival manufacturers have offered thinner, lighter, and more advanced foldables for a few years now, while the Galaxy maker has been content to offer the same iterative designs for multiple generations.

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be ~9mm thick. By contrast, the OPPO Find N5 measures 8.93mm thick. There’s no word on the Z Fold 7’s weight, either, but vivo has teased that its upcoming X Fold 5 foldable weighs less than last year’s ultra-light X Fold 3 (219 grams). So the Galaxy maker already has some stiff competition for the thin and light crown.

Do you think the Z Fold 7 will be the most advanced foldable? 35 votes Yes, absolutely 49 % No, I don't think so 51 %

In saying so, we’ve previously seen Google claim that its Pixel 9 Pro Fold was the thinnest foldable phone in markets where it’s sold, giving Samsung a potential loophole to make these thin and light claims. After all, the OPPO Find N5 and vivo X Fold series have limited global availability.

Other Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaks point to larger screens, a 200MP main camera, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. Unfortunately, it sounds like Samsung is sticking with the same 4,400mAh battery and 25W wired charging combo that it’s used since 2021. Meanwhile, rival brands like HONOR and OPPO are stepping up with 5,000mAh+ batteries and 65W+ wired charging speeds. So we’ll just have to wait to see what Samsung means by the “most advanced foldable yet.”

