The sequel to the world's lightest foldable could embarrass the Z Fold 7 Ultra

TL;DR Vivo has posted two images comparing the upcoming X Fold 5 foldable to an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

One image shows that the folded device is similarly thick as the iPhone.

The company also posted a video suggesting that the X Fold 5 could be the lightest foldable phone on the market.

Vivo launched the X Fold 3 series last year, and the standard model might still be the world’s lightest book-style foldable phone. Now, vivo has revealed that the X Fold 5 is in the works, while showing off its thin and light design.

Company executive Han Boxiao posted two images on Weibo comparing the X Fold 5 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. I don’t care about the comparison between the unfolded device and the iPhone because any unfurled foldable looks thin. However, the second image (also seen at the top of the page) shows the folded device next to the iPhone, and it’s tough to definitively tell which model is thinner.

In other words, the new foldable could match some conventional smartphones in terms of thickness. A previous leak suggests a 9.33mm thickness, which wouldn’t make it the thinnest foldable on the market but would still make for a slimmer design than its predecessor. The company isn’t stopping here, though, as it also posted a video comparing the X Fold 5’s weight to that of the X Fold 3. You can view this clip below.

The clip shows that the X Fold 5 is lighter than the X Fold 3. For what it’s worth, the latter is still the lightest book-style foldable on the market at 219 grams. It doesn’t look like vivo is making major compromises to achieve this thin and light design, though. X Fold 5 specs leaked last month point to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset (up from the X Fold 3’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2), 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Other tipped specs include a 6.53-inch cover screen, an 8.03-inch folding display, a triple 50MP rear camera system (including a 3x camera), a side fingerprint scanner, and an alert slider.

For what it’s worth, the X Fold 5 could be slightly thicker than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (or Z Fold 7 Ultra), which is said to measure 9mm when folded. There’s no word on the Samsung phone’s weight, though. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also tipped to arrive with a 200MP main camera and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. However, vivo will likely outpace the Galaxy phone when it comes to battery capacity, charging speeds, and secondary cameras.

