The most powerful Galaxy Z Flip 8 might not be available in your market

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is available in both Exynos and Snapdragon variants.

The phone has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor in Canada and the US.

However, it has an in-house Exynos 2600 chipset in South Africa and the UK.

Samsung has just announced a trio of foldable phones at its Unpacked event, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra. The latter two devices are exclusively powered by Snapdragon silicon, but the Galaxy maker is taking a different route with the Flip 8.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy or the in-house Exynos 2600 chip, depending on your region. More specifically, we can confirm that the Snapdragon variant is available in the US and Canada, while the Exynos version is available in South Africa and the UK.

History suggests that the Snapdragon model will also be available in China, but that the Exynos model will land in India and Europe. Either way, this marks the first time Samsung is bringing its dual-sourcing chip strategy to a foldable phone, and it’s not exactly great news.

A significant performance and feature gulf?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

There has historically been a fairly significant divide between Snapdragon and Exynos chips in terms of performance, battery life, and other factors. More recently, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 delivered notably better CPU performance on paper, while our own testing shows that the S26 Plus’s Exynos 2600 chip heats up faster when gaming. On the other hand, our testing also reveals that the Samsung chip delivers competitive gaming performance in general. Furthermore, both chips should deliver great everyday performance, whether you’re swiping through menus, launching apps, multitasking, or taking photos.

Snapdragon-powered phones are also considered better for niche scenarios like cutting-edge emulation (e.g., PC, Nintendo Switch), owing to the availability of unofficial “Turnip” GPU drivers. But there is one reason to get the Exynos Galaxy Z Flip 8 over the Snapdragon model. We can confirm that the Exynos version supports Linux Terminal functionality — Snapdragon chips don’t support this feature at all. That means you can run full-blown Linux apps on your Exynos-powered Z Flip 8.

Nevertheless, we’ll need to test both Galaxy Z Flip 8 variants to see which one reigns supreme. I sincerely hope there isn’t a major performance and battery life delta between the two models, because that would mean one group of customers is effectively paying more for less.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Most Pocketable Flip ever • Flagship processor • More Apps for Cover Screen MSRP: $1,199.99 Samsung's sleekest flip phone gets smarter The Galaxy Z Flip 8 refines Samsung's iconic flip phone with a thinner, lighter design, a larger 4,300mAh battery, and a smarter FlexWindow that supports more apps, and Gemini AI. It's also the most pocket-friendly way to experience Samsung's foldable vision. See price at Amazon

Follow