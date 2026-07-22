Only one new Galaxy foldable supports Linux Terminal, and not everywhere

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 supports Linux Terminal functionality.

This feature lets you run a Linux environment and full-fledged Linux desktop apps on your phone.

Unfortunately, the feature isn’t available on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Fold 8 Ultra, and is only available on some Flip 8 models.

Android Authority has confirmed that the Exynos-powered Galaxy Z Flip 8 supports Linux Terminal functionality. The feature is visible via developer options and can be toggled to access the Linux development environment. Check out our images below.

Linux Terminal support means you can run full-blown Linux apps like GIMP, LibreOffice, and Firefox on your phone. The combo of full-fledged Linux apps and DeX theoretically enables a legitimate desktop PC experience with proper Linux programs instead of Android apps.

There’s a catch if you’re in the US

This functionality requires a chipset that supports non-protected virtual machines. Compatible chips include the Samsung Exynos 2500 and 2600, the Google Tensor series, and some MediaTek processors. Unfortunately, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 lacks this functionality, meaning devices with this chip don’t have access to the Linux Terminal.

Sure enough, we checked the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra, and they don’t support Linux Terminal. Unsurprisingly, these Folds are exclusively powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor.

Does your Android phone support Linux Terminal functionality? 1 votes Yes, it does 100 % No, it doesn't 0 % I have no idea 0 %

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is available in both Snapdragon and Exynos variants, depending on the market. The Flip 8 has a Snapdragon chip in the US and China, but Exynos silicon in Europe, Africa, and India. So if you’re buying the Galaxy Z Flip 8 in the US or China, you’ll miss out on Linux Terminal support.

This wouldn’t be the first time Galaxy buyers in the US have missed this feature, as the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus skipped it in this market, too. These phones are powered by Snapdragon silicon in the US and Exynos chips in the likes of Europe, Africa, and India.

The good news is that Samsung has been polishing this feature since its release. Notable Terminal improvements include support for graphical apps and expanded storage access. But we really hope Qualcomm gets its act together and brings Linux Terminal support to Snapdragon-powered devices sooner rather than later.

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