I’d switch to a Pixel in a heartbeat if it weren’t for this Samsung app

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Between my old Galaxy S22 and the current S26, I’ve been a loyal Samsung user for over four years now. But I’ve always been tempted by Pixel phones. Not just as a secondary device, but to actually use it as a daily driver. And honestly, devices like the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10a make a very compelling case for themselves. You get a clean Android experience, useful Pixel-only features, and above all, faster software updates.

But if there’s one Samsung app that stops me from making the switch, it’s Good Lock. It’s not just any OEM app — it’s more like a toolkit for power users. And the more I’ve used it over the years, the more it’s changed what I expect from a smartphone.

Would you switch to a Pixel if it had Samsung-level customization? 24 votes Yes, instantly. 13 % Maybe, depends on other features. 13 % No, I prefer Samsung anyway. 33 % I already use a Pixel. 42 %

What makes Good Lock so special

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

Good Lock is Samsung’s official app for customizing and tweaking various parts of a Galaxy phone. It’s basically a collection of modules that let you change how your phone looks, feels, and behaves at a much deeper level. We’re talking about customizing the app drawer, creating 3D wallpapers, redesigning the Quick Settings panel, unlocking extra camera features, and a lot more.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

What I like most about Good Lock is that it’s not a single, overloaded app with endless toggles. Instead, it lets me explore available modules, see what they do, and download the ones I really want. And since Good Lock is an official Samsung app, everything just works the way it should. I don’t have to worry about security risks, privacy concerns, or updates breaking key features.

Customization is why I stick with Android, and Good Lock nails it

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

I recently tried using an iPhone for a day, and it reminded me why I’ve never seriously considered switching. It mostly comes down to customization. Yes, that’s still Android’s biggest strength, and while Pixel phones do offer some flexibility, it’s nowhere near what Good Lock lets me do on my Galaxy phone.

Let’s start with the Good Lock’s Keys Cafe module. It gives me complete control over how my Samsung Keyboard looks. I can change colors, add effects, tweak typing sound, and even set up two and three-finger gestures for things like undo, redo, copy, paste, or switching languages. Heck, I can even design a keyboard from scratch and have control over which buttons appear and where they sit.

The QuickStar module offers something similar, but for customizing the Quick Settings panel. I can change the button colors, resize sections, and even fine-tune the spacing. I also like how it lets me hide specific icons from the status bar, so there’s always less clutter.

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

Good Lock’s Home Up module is another one of my favorites. It offers several options, but I mainly use it to change the task changer layout. The default tilt-stack style feels slow to me, so I stick with the grid layout — it lets me see more apps at a glance without all the swiping.

Good Lock even extends into places you wouldn’t expect, like the Settings app. With the RegiStar module, I can rearrange sections and hide the options I don’t use to make the Settings app easier to navigate. Even better, RegiStar lets me remap the side button’s press and hold action for things like turning on the flashlight, enabling live captions, and even opening an app.

The kind of granular control Good Lock provides simply isn't available on Pixel phones.

And the crazy part is, this is all just scratching the surface. Good Lock also offers the same level of customization for the lock screen, app drawer, always-on display, and more. It’s the kind of granular control you simply don’t get on a Pixel phone.

It’s not just customization — it’s the extra features I don’t want to give up

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

Even if you’re not into customizing every little part of your Galaxy phone, Good Lock is still handy. Some of its modules aren’t just about looks — they’re about making your phone adapt to how you actually use it.

For instance, when you set a screen timeout, Android follows it on every screen. But with Good Lock’s Display Assistant module, I can set different screen timeouts for different apps. This way, apps like Samsung Notes or Brave stay on longer when I’m reading or writing, while everything else sticks to my usual timeout.

Another small but incredibly useful option is the ability to control volume on a per-app basis. The Sound Assistant module lets me lower the volume of a loud game while keeping music or a podcast at the perfect level. It saves me the hassle of constantly adjusting the volume depending on what I’m doing.

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

And for anyone who loves using gestures like me, the One Hand Operation+ module is a gem. It lets you set up different swipe gestures on the left and right edges of the screen. I’ve set up mine to launch apps, turn off the screen, switch to a pop-up view, and control media playback.

Then there are modules that improve some of One UI’s best features, like MultiStar, which improves the split-screen experience, Routines+, which adds more powerful automation, and NotiStar, which gives longer, searchable notification history. I could go on and on, but you probably get the point.

Once you get used to this level of control and convenience, it’s impossible to live without it.

These aren’t headline-making features, which is why you won’t even see Samsung talking about them during big launch events. But once you get used to this level of control and convenience, it’s impossible to live without it.

Pixel feels limited once you’ve used Good Lock

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

I genuinely like what Google has done with Pixel phones in recent years. In many ways, they offer the purest version of Android you can get. And yes, that clean, stock experience has its charm. But if you ever get tired of it or want more flexibility, there’s not much you can do except maybe install a third-party launcher like Nova or Niagara Launcher. And even then, you’re mostly just changing icons, home screen layouts, and maybe the app drawer. For someone who’s been spoiled by Good Lock’s endless options, that simply isn’t enough.

I really hope Google eventually offers something similar, because Pixel phones already get so many things right. Until that happens, though, I can’t see myself moving away from a Galaxy phone anytime soon.

Follow