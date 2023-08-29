Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr Plus: Which should you buy?

Can you still win a race if you give your opponent the world’s biggest head start? Motorola hopes so. It’s released a fully redesigned Razr Plus to challenge the dominance of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series. Motorola’s latest Razr beat Samsung to the foldable punch with a more extensive cover display and a gapless hinge, but are the upgrades a case of too little, too late, or could this be a case of the tortoise and the hare? Let’s compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr Plus: At a glance The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr Plus kick off at a cool $999, so pricing isn't a factor in the clamshell showdown. However, you can spend a bit more to upgrade the storage on your Galaxy Z Flip 5, while the Razr Plus only comes in one configuration.

Motorola has a slight edge when charging the Razr Plus, offering 30W wired charging to Samsung's 25W wired rate. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 packs better wireless charging, topping out at 15W to Motorola's 5W.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr Plus have wide and ultrawide rear cameras. Samsung's primary sensor is larger, though Motorola's ultrawide sensor picks up one extra megapixel. Motorola's punch hole selfie camera is much sharper at 32MP, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5's 10MP sensor handles low-light selfies better.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has more punch than its Motorola rival, carrying an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to the Razr Plus' Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Both foldables come with 8GB of RAM onboard.

Motorola wins the cover screen battle, if only by a hair. Its 3.6-inch panel is larger than Samsung's 3.4-inch upgrade and has a smoother 144Hz refresh rate and sharper resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr Plus: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Motorola Razr Plus Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Exterior:

- 3.4-inch Super AMOLED

- 60Hz refresh rate

- 720 x 748



Interior:

- 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

- 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

- 2,640 x 1,080

- 22:9 aspect ratio

Motorola Razr Plus Exterior:

- 3.6-inch AMOLED

- 144Hz refresh rate

- 1,056 x 1,066



Interior:

- 6.9-inch FHD+ LTPO pOLED

- 2,640 x 1,080

- 165Hz refresh rate

413ppi

Processor

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Motorola Razr Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 8GB

Motorola Razr Plus 8GB LPDDR5

Storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB or 512GB

No expandable storage

Motorola Razr Plus 256GB UFS 3.1

Power

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 3,700mAh battery

25W Super Fast Charging

15W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

5W Wireless PowerShare

No charger in box

Motorola Razr Plus 3,800mAh battery

30W TurboPower wired charging

5W wireless charging

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Exterior:

- 12MP wide, 1.8μm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, ƒ/1.8

- 12MP ultra wide, 123-degree FoV, 1.12μm, ƒ/2.2



Internal:

- 10MP, 1.22μm, ƒ/2.2

Motorola Razr Plus Exterior:

- 12MP wide, f/1.5, PDAF, OIS

- 13MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 108-degree FoV



Internal:

- 32MP wide, f/2.4

Audio

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos support

No 3.5mm headphone port

Motorola Razr Plus Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

3 microphones

Durability

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 IPX8

Motorola Razr Plus IP52

Biometrics

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor

Motorola Razr Plus Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor

SIM

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Single nano-SIM tray

eSIM support

Motorola Razr Plus Single nano-SIM tray

eSIM support

Software

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Android 13

One UI 5.1.1

Motorola Razr Plus Android 13

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Folded dimensions:

- 85.09 x 72 x 15mm (measured at hinge)



Unfolded dimensions:

- 165 x 71.9 x 6.9mm



Weight:

- 87g

Motorola Razr Plus Open: 73.9 x 170.8 x 6.9mm



Closed: 73.9 x 88.4 x 15.1mm



Weight:

188.5 grams (glass back)

184.5 grams (vegan leather back)

Colors

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender

Samsung.com exclusives: Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow

Motorola Razr Plus Infinite Black

Glacier Blue

Viva Magenta



While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Razr Plus share — or almost share — quite a few features, there’s one that truly sets them apart: their chipsets. In some ways, it would be more appropriate to compare Motorola’s latest Razr to Samsung’s previous Galaxy Z Flip 4, as both carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 under the hood. On the other hand, the newer Galaxy Z Flip 5 has Samsung’s special, overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy to work with.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 benefits from slightly newer materials, too. While the Razr Plus is no slouch with an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus on the cover display (and sometimes the back panel), the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a little tougher with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Samsung’s latest clamshell handles water resistance better with an IPX8 rating, though the Razr Plus is the first to achieve dust resistance with an IP52 rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr Plus: Size comparison

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

After a few years of hoping and wishing for the next step in clamshell-style foldable Android phones, Samsung and Motorola finally listened. Motorola jumped first, launching its Razr Plus with a 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display with a blistering 144Hz refresh rate and crisp 1,056 x 1,066 resolution. The Razr’s nearly square panel stretches around the cameras, pairing three slim bezels with a thicker bar next to the hinge.

On the other hand, Samsung opted to keep its cameras separated, adopting a folder-shaped Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display called the Flex Window. It’s an AMOLED panel, like the Razr Plus, though the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s panel isn’t as bright or sharp and doesn’t refresh as quickly. The Flex Window measures 3.4 inches and packs a 720 x 748 resolution.

The Razr Plus still has the larger internal panel, measuring 6.9 inches to the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s 6.7-inch display, but the phones have identical resolutions. Both panels measure 1,080 x 2,460, giving the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a denser 425 pixels-per-inch to Motorola’s 413. Samsung’s panel is brighter, too, achieving 1,750 nits of peak brightness to the Razr Plus’ 1,400, but both support HDR10+, and Motorola’s 165Hz refresh rate runs circles around Samsung’s 120Hz mark.

The next thing you might be wondering about is the display crease. Both clamshells still have creases, but one is much more noticeable than the other. Sorry, Samsung. Despite its revamped hinge, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 still has a noticeable crease running across the middle of the display. It’s a narrow but deep groove compared to Motorola’s relatively wide but flat crease. You might not even notice the Razr Plus’ crease from some angles, but it’s tough to escape how the light bounces off the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Perhaps the most interesting point of comparison between the Motorola Razr Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 isn’t even their cover displays — it’s their frames. These two clamshell-style foldables are the same thickness (15.1mm) when closed, yet they feel entirely different in hand. Motorola’s rounded sides make the Razr Plus feel significantly thinner in hand, even though it’s technically a hair thicker at 7mm to the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s 6.9mm. The Razr Plus is taller and wider, too, measuring 74 x 170.8mm to Samsung’s 71.9 x 165.1mm. Even still, the rounded sides give the illusion of the Razr being much smaller, as seen below. Of course, if you add in the bulk of a Galaxy Z Flip 5 case, the difference might be even less noticeable.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Although it’s not a size comparison, we should mention the color options for the Razr Plus and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Motorola’s Razr Plus comes in just three colors, but if you opt for the Viva Magenta version, you’ll get a vegan leather back, while the Infinite Black and Glacier Blue versions use Gorilla Glass Victus on both sides.

Samsung has two sets of colors — some that you can get from carriers and retailers and others that you can only get from Samsung. The widely available Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors include Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Lavender, but the exclusives (which have matte black frames) are Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow. Unfortunately, Samsung doesn’t plan to offer bespoke versions of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr Plus: Camera

The wide and ultrawide camera phone pairing — or the clamshell special — is back again on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr Plus. Both phones tuck their rear cameras in the bottom right corner of the cover display, though Samsung’s occupy a small cutout while Motorola’s are embedded in the display itself.

The Razr Plus and Galaxy Z Flip 5 share the 12MP resolution of their wide cameras, though Samsung has the overall advantage with a much larger sensor. It uses a 1/1.76-inch sensor to the Razr’s 1/2.55-inch option, meaning that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has larger individual pixels, making it the better bet for low-light performance. As for the ultrawide lenses, it appears that the clamshells are closer to a draw. Motorola offers 13 megapixels to Samsung’s 12, though the size of the pixels themselves is identical. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers a slightly wider field of view, topping out at 123 degrees to the Razr’s 108.

Don't forget — megapixels aren't important, it's the size of the sensor that counts.

On top of similar camera hardware, the software experience on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Razr Plus is nearly identical. Both foldables imitate their slab-style cousins with tabs for Portrait and Video modes along the bottom edge of the interface. Motorola also has tabs for Slow Motion and Pro mode and more specific shooting options under the More tab. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 tucks its Pro and Pro Video modes in its own More tab, but the lack of a telephoto lens means you won’t get access to Samsung’s Expert RAW interface.

Of course, the camera experience opens up when you fold either device to 90 degrees. Both the Razr Plus and Galaxy Z Flip 5 push the viewfinder above their respective creases while the controls go below. You can also trigger a remote timer by waving your hand at the phone and using the cover screen as a preview to ensure everyone is in the frame. The cover screen preview is active by default, so you may want to turn it off if you’re just using the rear cameras to take photos while on vacation — not everyone needs to see a preview of your shot.

Although both the Razr Plus and Galaxy Z Flip 5 have internal punch hole selfie cameras — Motorola with a 32MP sensor and Samsung with 10MP — using the external cameras for selfies is the way to go. The image preview mentioned above means you can easily line up selfies and tap on the cover screen to trigger the shutter. You might just need a little practice to get your fingers out of the edges of the frame.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr Plus: Battery and charging

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Clamshell-style foldables are still bound by their compact hardware, especially regarding battery and charging options. Both batteries come in at under 4,000mAh, so you’ll have to be careful with how you use power throughout the day. Motorola has a slight advantage with a 3,800mAh cell to Samsung’s 3,700mAh option, though there are enough factors at work that battery life comes out to a draw.

Battery life comes out to a draw because Motorola’s cover display needs a little more juice to keep going than Samsung’s does. It’s brighter and has a faster refresh rate and sharper resolution than the Galaxy Z Flip 5, meaning it burns through the battery just a bit faster. Even still, I managed right around a day of usage with both foldables, hitting somewhere in the neighborhood of four hours of screen-on time with mixed use.

Motorola's bigger battery is balanced by slightly higher power draw from its cover screen.

There is, however, a bit of a caveat to mention in the fact that Motorola doesn’t include the cover display in its screen-on calculation. My actual usage may have been higher or lower while using the cover display, but there’s no way to know without manually timing your activity.

On the bright side, once you drain either clamshell’s battery — which you’ll do every day — it doesn’t take long to get back on your feet. The Razr Plus supports 30W wired charging, which is quick enough to fill its cell in about 80 minutes, or 5W wired charging if you’re in less of a rush. Samsung, on the other hand, pushes 25W wired speeds or 15W wireless speeds on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Galaxy is also more convenient if you need to charge your smartwatch or earbuds, thanks to 4.5W reverse wireless charging. In my testing, it took about 75 minutes to refill the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s battery with a compatible USB PD PPS charger, so it’s not a significant advantage over the Razr Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr Plus: Price

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Starts at $999 Motorola Razr Plus: Starts at $999

If there’s one thing we can’t use to differentiate the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from the Motorola Razr Plus, it’s the cost of entry. Floating around $1,000 seems to be the going rate for a premium clamshell-style foldable right now, with the Razr Plus and Galaxy Z Flip 5 landing at $999 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you need more storage, Samsung is your only option, as it offers a 512GB version of its latest Galaxy Z Flip, while Motorola sticks to a single configuration in the US.

Perhaps the only way to use pricing as a factor is to trade in your current device. Samsung is always ready to offer a sizable discount when you send in a recent device from Google, Apple, or otherwise, while the easiest way to save on Motorola’s Razr Plus is to shop through your carrier. The pre-order deals have come and gone for both devices, so you’ll mostly have to weigh whether you want a long-term contract or have your heart set on one of Samsung’s exclusive colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr Plus: Which should you buy?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

When the dust has settled, deciding which clamshell-style foldable broke the tape at the finish line is tough. The Motorola Razr Plus and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have their strengths, but they’re not without weaknesses. They’re so similar in day-to-day use, yet the software, frames, and camera experiences are often as different as can be. Choosing between them might come down to going with your head or following your heart.

Which would you rather buy, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Motorola Razr Plus? 12 votes Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 42 % Motorola Razr Plus 58 %

Samsung has a sturdier hinge, longer update commitment, more onboard storage options, and slightly more consistent cameras. However, Motorola’s software is cleaner, it’s easier to access apps and multitask on the cover display, and the rounded edges make the Razr Plus feel much better in hand. Both battery life and price come out to a draw, and the foldables earn decent marks for durability thanks to the Razr Plus’ IP52 rating and the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s IPX8 rating. The clamshells offer two different versions of a foldable future, but the future is certainly bright. If you still haven’t reached a decision, check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr Plus reviews for the finer details.

Which is a better buy in the battle of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr Plus? Let us know in the poll, and check out the current prices for both phones at the widgets below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr Plus FAQs

Are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr Plus waterproof? No, at least not entirely. The Motorola Razr Plus has an IP52 rating, which is good against dust but only offers minor protection from water, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is IPX8 rated, which offers no protection from dust but excellent water resistance.

Do the Motorola Razr Plus and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have microSD slots? No, neither the Galaxy Z Flip 5 nor the Razr Plus offers expandable storage.

Do the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr Plus have wireless charging? Yes. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers up to 15W wireless charging, while the Razr Plus tops out at 5W.

Do the Motorola Razr Plus or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have headphone jacks? No, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Razr Plus do not have headphone jacks.

Are the Motorola Razr Plus and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 dual-SIM? Yes, both the Razr Plus and Galaxy Z Flip 5 support a single nano-SIM as well as eSIM.

Do the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr Plus have screen protectors? Yes, both phones have screen protectors that you should not remove under any circumstances.

Comments