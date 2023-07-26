A look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors: Pretty in pastel

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Given the many impressive features of the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, color is unlikely to be the top selling point for many buyers. It’s certainly less important if you’re planning on throwing a case on the device anyway. But the color makes up part of a beautifully designed Android phone, so we wanted to run through your options. And when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors, you certainly do have options.

There are four main colorways of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, with muted shades and pastel colors seemingly the theme. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors available at launch are Graphite, Cream, Mint, and Lavender. If some of those sound familiar to you, they should — two of the four are the same colors as the Galaxy S23 series, so Samsung may be looking to coordinate their base flagships on this front. One of the two shades not borrowed from the S23 line, Graphite, is the only color carried over from the Z Flip 4, at least from the globally available models of the predecessor.

Let’s take a closer look.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Reliable build • Larger external display • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance MSRP: $999.99 Stronger, smoother, smaller Samsung Flip phone The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 reimagines the external display, now called the Flex Window, offering more apps, a keyboard, and more. The foldable phone is 15.1mm thick when folded, has a 12MP camera, and a power Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $0.99

Graphite

It’s not truly black — that would probably be too mundane from a marketing perspective — but for all intents and purposes, this is the “black” colorway of the device. Name pretension aside, it looks fantastic. One of the main selling points of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is its sleek appearance, and you could certainly argue that the Graphite color is the one that best fits that aesthetic. It’s a deeper shade of black than the Phantom Black model of the Galaxy S23 and has a less matted appearance. It’s not the color you’d choose to stand out in a crowd, but perhaps it is the one you’d want for a business meeting.

Cream

If Graphite is the “black” option, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Cream is the closest you’ll come to a white model. That makes sense to us; most people will probably favor an understated, off-white colorway to a glaring whiter-than-white option that shows grubby fingerprints easily. It looks to be the same shade as the Galaxy S23 color of the same name, which must have sold well enough for Samsung to replicate it for the new foldable. If your style is to go for the lightest shade, this is the one for you.

Mint

Mint is the only one of the base colorways that isn’t borrowed from either the Z Flip 4 or the Galaxy S23, but it isn’t new territory for Samsung smartphones. It made an appearance in the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy A73 5G lineups. Personally, it’s my favorite — a muted pastel shade that is soft on the eyes, a bit different, and yet not screaming out for attention.

Lavender

Perhaps the most recognizable color in the lineup is the Lavender option. The Galaxy S23 also has a lavender model, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has Bora Purple in the lineup. This appears to be somewhere between the two and looks to be slightly darker than its S23 namesake, which had a hint more of pink about it. Although that could be a trick of the light, given that the Z Flip 5 has a glossier finish than the S23 range. In any event, it’s probably the color most likely to draw the eye, and that will appeal to a certain subsection of buyers.

Are there any exclusive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors?

It has become something of a tradition for Samsung to offer a selection of base colorways available from all outlets and then an exclusive set of extra color options that are only available online directly from Samsung.com. Whether this is to encourage you to cut out the middleman is anyone’s guess, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5 hasn’t bucked the trend.

There are four Samsung.com exclusive colors available to choose from: blue, gray, green, and yellow. They may not be on offer in all regions or on both storage variants, but they’re worth looking out for if you get the chance.

With blue and yellow covered, a red option is perhaps the most notable omission from the entire lineup. Red was one of the Samsung.com exclusive colors available for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, so perhaps we could infer that it wasn’t a crowd-pleaser.

Pre-orders for the device are open now. Hopefully, there’s at least one Galaxy Z Flip 5 color that suits your lifestyle.

When did the Galaxy Z Flip 5 come out? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched on July 26 and became available for preorder the same day.

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 waterproof? The Galaxy Z Flip 5 isn’t completely waterproof, but it is as water-resistant as any phone gets with an IPX8 rating. This means it can withstand submersion in freshwater up to 1.5m in depth for as long as 30 minutes.

