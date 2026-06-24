This is our best look yet at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

Evan Blass

TL;DR Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 have been leaked by reliable tipster Evan Blass.

The renders confirm the smartwatch’s squircle design, with the dial featuring new number markings resembling Samsung’s Classic smartwatch from last year.

The back of the smartwatch reveals key details such as the 47mm size, sapphire crystal protection, LTE connectivity, GPS, and 10ATM water resistance.

Samsung’s next premium smartwatch may have just leaked in full. Well-known tipster Evan Blass, who we thought had retired, has shared what appear to be official renders of the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, giving us our clearest look yet at the wearable ahead of its expected launch next month.

The leaked images show Samsung sticking closely to the squircle design language of the original Galaxy Watch Ultra. The renders depict at least two color options: a black variant and a greenish finish resembling the leaked Graphite colorway on the standard Galaxy Watch 9.

These colors differ slightly from previously leaked Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 color names, which suggested Titanium Gray and Titanium Silver options.

The back of the watch reveals several key details. The casing is marked with “47mm,” confirming the watch size, while other visible markings mention sapphire crystal protection, LTE connectivity, GPS, and a 10ATM water-resistance rating. As with previous Galaxy Watch Ultra models, the new smartwatch is expected to be offered only in a cellular variant, with no Wi-Fi-only model rumored so far.

Under the hood, Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch lineup has already been confirmed to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite platform. Other leaks suggest the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could get a 784mAh battery.

One detail that remains unclear from the leaked renders is whether the watch has a fully rotatable dial or bezel. The images alone don’t confirm this, but we can see that the display is surrounded by a raised bezel with engraved minute-style markings and numerals at intervals, including an orange triangular marker at the 12 o’clock position. This is similar to the rotating bezel found on last year’s Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. With rumors suggesting Samsung won’t launch a new Classic model this year, it’s possible the company is bringing that feature over to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 instead.

Elsewhere, the right side of the watch features Samsung’s familiar three-button layout. There’s a large circular action button in the center with an orange accent ring around it. We also see two elongated metallic buttons above and below it.

With Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event expected in July, it likely won’t be long before we learn everything there is to know about the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

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