Your Galaxy Watch 9 size choice could limit your color options

Samsung’s next generation of wearables is rapidly nearing the finish line. We’ve spotted model numbers for the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 receiving their FCC certification , clearing them for launch in the US. If you’re curious about the colors these new watches could come in, a new leak has you covered, though you might have to settle for some colors based on your watch size.

According to a report from Digital Citizen, Samsung’s wearable lineup launching in the coming weeks would include:

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Titanium Gray Titanium Silver

Galaxy Watch 9, 40mm: Cream Graphite

Galaxy Watch 9, 44mm: Graphite Silver



The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is said to come only in a cellular (LTE) variant, with no Wi-Fi-only model (as was the case with its predecessors). The Galaxy Watch 9, meanwhile, is said to be coming in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi with cellular (LTE) variants in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, though colors differ between the sizes.