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Your Galaxy Watch 9 size choice could limit your color options
53 minutes ago
- A new leak reveals that the 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 will likely feature a Cream option exclusively, while the 44mm variant will likely have a unique Silver finish. Both sizes will likely share the Graphite color.
- The rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will potentially launch in Titanium Gray and Titanium Silver.
Samsung’s next generation of wearables is rapidly nearing the finish line. We’ve spotted model numbers for the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 receiving their FCC certification, clearing them for launch in the US. If you’re curious about the colors these new watches could come in, a new leak has you covered, though you might have to settle for some colors based on your watch size.
According to a report from Digital Citizen, Samsung’s wearable lineup launching in the coming weeks would include:
- Galaxy Watch Ultra 2:
- Titanium Gray
- Titanium Silver
- Galaxy Watch 9, 40mm:
- Cream
- Graphite
- Galaxy Watch 9, 44mm:
- Graphite
- Silver
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is said to come only in a cellular (LTE) variant, with no Wi-Fi-only model (as was the case with its predecessors). The Galaxy Watch 9, meanwhile, is said to be coming in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi with cellular (LTE) variants in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, though colors differ between the sizes.
We’ve already seen the model numbers in the FCC report, but the report confidently maps them to the specific watches.
Earlier Wear OS teardowns hinted at a Galaxy Watch 9 Classic model, but it hasn’t appeared in recent leaks, so don’t hold your breath for it.
Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch lineup is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC. For its other specs, leaks suggest the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could come with a larger, 784mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Watch 9 is likely to include a 382mAh battery, likely for its 40mm variant. These new smartwatches could be unveiled at the next Galaxy Unpacked, which is rumored for July 22, 2026.
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