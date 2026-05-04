The guy who spoiled smartphone launches for years just called it quits

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Reliable leaker Evan Blass says he’s stepping away from leaking phones after more than 15 years.

Blass cited financial strain and a chronic health condition as reasons for his departure from the leaks space.

Blass was behind countless early looks at Samsung, Motorola, Pixel devices, and other devices, making him one of the most trusted names in tech leaks.

One of the tech industry’s most reliable leakers, Evan Blass, says he’s stepping away from the leaks game after more than a decade.

In a candid post on X, Blass said this would “probably” be his last post on the platform, calling phone leaking and wallpaper sharing “an unproductive distraction” at this point in his life. He also pointed to financial strain and a chronic health condition, saying he needs to reprioritize and focus on stability.

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If you’ve followed smartphone launches over the years, chances are you’ve seen Blass’ work, even if you didn’t realize it. From early looks at Samsung Galaxy flagships and Motorola Razr foldables to Pixel devices and countless press renders, his leaks have shaped how we experience product launches long before brands make anything official.

This will probably be my last post here. Sometimes you need to make tough decisions in order to improve your situation, and I feel like shutting down this account will help me move past what has been an at times exciting ride but more recently proven to be an unproductive… pic.twitter.com/Pc1WCkoPx0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 2, 2026

We’ve covered his leaks a lot at Android Authority, and honestly, it feels like every other big Samsung or Motorola story at some point traces back to a Blass post. Speaking personally, I’ve been writing about his leaks pretty much since I started out as a tech journalist.

Blass says he’ll still be around on Instagram, but it’s unclear what that actually means for leaks. Will they continue in some form? Or is this really the end of one of the most consistent sources of smartphone intel? We’ll have to wait and watch.

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