New leak suggests a redesigned Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, new colors, and no Watch Classic

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a new leak, the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 will come with new band designs, colors, and new watch faces as well.

The Watch Ultra 2 will also be boxier, have thinner bezels, and improved side buttons.

It also suggests that Samsung will not launch a Galaxy Watch 9 Classic this year.

Another week, another Galaxy Watch leak. This time, we’re getting details about the design as well as some color options. Plus, there’s a bit of somber news for the Galaxy Watch Classic fans.

In a new X post, leaker Galaxy Techie has shared alleged details about Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches alongside some software renders. According to them, the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Ultra 2 will also come with new band designs, colors, and watch faces.

GalaxyTechie / X

The new colors will likely include black with a bluish band and silver with a green band. The leak also mentions a beige color that will reportedly be available exclusively on the base variant. It’s unclear whether these are colors for the Watch Ultra 2 or the Watch 9.

The leak also provides additional details about the Ultra 2. It’ll reportedly feature a boxier design and take design cues from the Watch 8 Classic, including a numbered bezel. We don’t know whether this bezel will be rotatable, as it was on the Watch 8 Classic, but the leaker claims that the new Ultra 2 will feature thinner bezels. It will also come with better side buttons, and the quick button will have an orange outline.

Meanwhile, if you were getting excited about rumors of an upcoming Galaxy Watch Classic, there’s some bad news: the leaker says there won’t be a new Classic this year.

In a follow-up post, the leaker also shared some software renders of the upcoming smartwatches showing the compass app, the app drawer, and the watch face selection screen:

We already know some specs for the upcoming watches: the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could come with a larger, 784mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Watch 9 is likely to include a 382mAh battery. Although the batteries are larger, regulatory filings suggest the charging speed will remain the same. Samsung has also confirmed that the next Galaxy Watch will be powered by a Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 soon. The company’s next Galaxy Unpacked is rumored to be held on July 22 in London.

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