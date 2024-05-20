Good news for prospective Galaxy Watch 7 buyers: Samsung is speeding up charging

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Watch 7 was spotted on the FCC website.

The listing reveals that Samsung is upping its wireless charging speed by 50%.

An FCC listing for the so-called Galaxy Watch FE was also spotted with charging details.

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is just over a month away, and we’re starting to see official signs of upcoming devices the company is expected to launch. The Galaxy Watch 7 series is somewhat of a no-brainer when it comes to guessing what’s next from Samsung’s stable. We’ve been hearing Galaxy Watch 7 rumors for a while, but the wearable showed up on FCC last week, revealing some new details we weren’t aware of before.

As spotted by folks at MySmartPrice, the Galaxy Watch 7 series comes with model numbers SM-L300, SM-L310, SM-L305, and SM-L31. The first two are likely Bluetooth-only models, while the last two are the LTE counterparts of the smartwatch. The listing for model number SM-L305 of the Galaxy Watch 7 shows that it will feature 15W wireless charging. That’s a 50% speed jump compared to the Galaxy Watch 6, which offered 10W wireless charging. While we’re not sure how much of a difference this will make in wireless charging times, a newer SoC should also help make the watches more power-efficient.

Meanwhile, the FCC listings also hint at an affordable Galaxy Watch FE variant that was first spotted last week. MySmartPrice’s digging suggests this model could feature 5W wireless charging. That’s pretty slow as far as wireless charging goes, but at least it’s better than the Pixel Watch 2, which has no wireless charging whatsoever.

