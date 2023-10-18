Google Pixel Watch 2 battery life, and how to improve it

Battery life on the original Pixel Watch was our biggest complaint when we first got our hands on the device. Google’s second-generation attempts to alleviate some of those concerns with improved battery specs and an upgraded charger. Learn more about the battery life of the Google Pixel Watch 2 and how to stretch it out.

How long does the Google Pixel Watch 2 battery last?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Google Pixel Watch 2 claims a battery life of 24 hours between charges, with always-on display enabled. During our Pixel Watch 2 review, we found this estimate accurate. With the display on and an hour-long GPS workout, our watch lasted just over one full day. However, device usage will greatly impact the device’s battery life. Streaming music, for example, drains the battery quickly, as does GPS tracking.

The following breakdown details Pixel Watch 2 battery life usage according to Google: Phone calls

2 hours of LTE talk time

Exercise 18 hours of tracking indoor exercise 10 hours of tracking outdoor exercise with GPS 9 hours of tracking outdoor exercise with GPS and LTE 3 hours tracking outdoor exercise with GPS and LTE while listening to downloaded music

Music 6 hours listening to downloaded music 5 hours of streaming music over LTE

While the original Pixel Watch also claims a 24-hour battery life, this is only with the always-on display disabled. Even still, we were rarely able to hit those specs during our Pixel Watch review period. Generally speaking, we found the original’s battery life much more of a nuisance than the new model.

The Pixel Watch 2 also ships with a fast-charging cable that further mitigates battery woes. This magnetic Pogo pin charger is only compatible with the second generation device.

How to make the Pixel Watch 2 battery last longer

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As mentioned, battery life is impacted significantly by specific usage. Some features drain battery life quickly, and others help save power. Consider the tips below to elongate your device use between charges. Disable Always-on Display From your watch face, swipe down and tap the settings cog. Tap Display, then turn off Always-on Display.

Disable Tilt-to-wake From your watch face, swipe down and then tap the settings cog. Tap Gestures, then turn off Tilt-to-wake.

Turn on Battery saver (which disables both Always-on and Tilt-to-wake) From your watch face, swipe down and then tap the settings cog. Tap the battery icon, then tap turn on battery saver. Tap OK.

Turn on Bedtime mode From your watch face, swipe down and then tap the moon icon.

Reduce screen timeout period From your watch face, swipe down and then tap the settings cog. Tap Display, then tap Screen timeout. Select 15 seconds instead of 30 seconds.

Download music

Set Mobile Mode to Automatic (LTE models only) From your watch face, swipe down and then tap the settings cog. Tap Connectivity, then tap Mobile, and then Mobile again. Set to Automatic or Off.



How does the Pixel Watch 2 battery compare to other smartwatches?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Pixel Watch line still has a ways to go before competing with the best smartwatches in terms of battery life. The new generation’s 24-hour claim closes in on Apple’s real use specs, but the latter still lasts slightly longer with regular use. Apple Watches also offer a useful Low Power Mode to help users eke out extra time with their device on the wrist.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series meanwhile clocks in around 30 hours, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers even longer specs. The souped-up model boasts two solid days of use between charges, including GPS workouts, dropping about 10% after an hour-long run. The smartwatch that stands out best is the Garmin Venu 3. The fitness-focused device claims up to five days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

If you want even better battery specs, your best bet is a hybrid smartwatch. Hybrid devices drop battery-draining features like AMOLED displays to offer much, much longer between charges.

FAQs

Can you replace the battery on the Pixel Watch 2? According to the Safety, Warranty, and Regulatory Guide for the Google Pixel Watch 2, the battery is non-user replaceable.

