Samsung's next big Unpacked event could take place on July 10

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report suggests Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event could take place on July 10.

The event will reportedly be held in Paris right before the city hosts the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Anticipated device launches include the latest foldables and the debut of the Galaxy Ring.

Rumors of an earlier-than-usual Galaxy Unpacked have been swirling for a while now, and now a potential date has surfaced for Samsung‘s next major product unveiling.

As per Sammobile, multiple sources point to July 10 as the likely date for Samsung’s launch event, which is expected to take place in Paris. This choice would perfectly with the city hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics later that month, an event where Samsung holds a significant role as a major worldwide sponsor.

This Unpacked event promises to be packed with exciting launches. Fans of Samsung’s foldables can anticipate the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. More importantly, Samsung might finally debut the Galaxy Ring after teasing the device earlier this year.

Other potential announcements include the Galaxy Watch 7, new Galaxy Tabs, and some new TWS earbuds. We can also expect Galaxy AI to feature prominently, considering Samsung’s recent push for AI features on its devices.

While an official confirmation from Samsung is still pending, we’ll likely see an announcement in late May or early June if the leaked July 10 date proves accurate. Which of these potential Galaxy launches has you the most excited?

