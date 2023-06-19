The best smartwatches for keeping track of your health

Thanks to the advances in wearable technology, smartwatches with capable health monitoring features are more accessible than ever. More devices are packing specialized sensors to keep track of your heart, blood pressure, and more. But which are the best smartwatches for health monitoring and tracking your wellness? We detail our recommendations below.

Buying the right smartwatch to monitor your health Plenty of modern smartwatches pack almost every health monitoring feature imaginable, but not every device provides the specific focus some people need. For instance, while blood oxygen sensors are near ubiquitous, not every smartwatch packs a reliable medical-grade sensor, and some devices are better at tracking specific factors than others.

With this in mind, you’ll need to identify precisely what facet of your health you want to track. If you’re concerned about your heart health, consider a device with an ECG and a reliable heart rate monitor. What about stress and energy management? Consider a device that either has a dedicated stress sensor or takes heart rate variability into account.

Whatever you’re concerned or curious about, you’ll find a recommendation that fulfills your needs below.

The best smartwatches for health monitoring Apple Watch Series 8: This is the best smartwatch for menstrual cycle tracking thanks to its new skin temperature sensor. It also provides fertility estimates.

Fitbit Sense 2: The Fitbit Sense 2 is the best smartwatch for stress management and general sleep monitoring thanks to its new cEDA sensor and Fitbit’s ever-reliable sleep-tracking smarts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: This is the best smartwatch for body composition and blood pressure monitoring. Although the Galaxy Watch 4 also packs both features, the Galaxy Watch 5 is the overall better device.

Withings ScanWatch: The ScanWatch is the best watch for monitoring heart health, blood oxygen, and sleep apnea. Although a hybrid watch, the ScanWatch packs medical-grade ECG and SpO2 sensors.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is the best smartwatch for monitoring energy levels. While most Garmin watches feature the Body Battery functionality, this is the company’s best smart wearable.

Apple Watch Series 8 (Wi-Fi) Apple Watch Series 8 (Wi-Fi) Excellent Retina display • Premium design and build • Advanced health tracking sensors A very powerful device for anyone inside Apple's walled garden The Apple Watch Series 8 with Wi-Fi connectivity features advanced fitness and health tracking tools, including a temperature sensor to monitor body variations and better insights into women's cycles. The device also features a thick front crystal over its display for improved durability. Additional highlights include Crash Detection, Low Power Mode, and extensive third-party app support. See price at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 may look a lot like its predecessor, but it brings one great feature for those who menstruate. The new skin temperature sensor informs Series 8 devices of body temperature changes. This data powers improved period predictions and retrospective ovulation estimates. In simpler terms, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are the best smartwatches you can buy if you want to track menstrual health.

In addition, the Apple Watch Series 8 also includes an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor, a reliable heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep tracking. It’s also a great smartwatch, especially if you’re entrenched in the Apple ecosystem.

This strength may be a weakness for some. Those running Android smartphones can’t benefit from the skin temperature sensor or improved menstrual tracking. While Fitbit’s newer smartwatches monitor skin temperature, this data isn’t used for cycle tracking.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Modular Face

Pros Excellent Retina display

Premium design and build

Advanced health tracking sensors

Crash detection

Improved sleep tracking

Plenty of watchOS 9 upgrades Cons Battery life still hasn’t improved

No third-party watch faces

Fitbit Sense 2: The best smartwatch for stress management and sleep monitoring

Fitbit Sense 2 Fitbit Sense 2 Thin, light, and comfortable • Terrific battery life • Fantastic sleep and stress tracking The Fitbit smartwatch for advanced health tracking The Fitbit Sense 2 packs an EDA/cEDA sensor, ECG readings, heart rate, SpO2, and skin temperature monitoring and a fantastic sleep tracking suite. In addition to this extensive list of health-focused tools, the device also features built-in GPS, Fitbit Pay, and support for on-wrist phone calls. See price at Best Buy See price at Amazon

Speaking of Fitbit, the Sense 2 has plenty of tricks. In addition to the ECG sensor and skin temperature monitor, it now includes a continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor. This sensor records the changes in the skin’s electroconductivity due to the salts contained in sweat. These readings then inform Fitbit’s body response feature, which automatically gauges stress throughout the day. At the same time, the Stress Management Score provides a more understandable overview of a user’s stress levels. Finally, Fitbit bakes a mood tracker, making the Sense 2 a more intuitive reflection and relaxation smartwatch. When it’s time for bed, Fitbit’s detailed and useful sleep tracking steps up.

There are plenty of features (or lack thereof) to dislike about the Sense 2. It’s a dumber smartwatch than its predecessor, lacking Google Assistant, Wi-Fi, and third-party app support. Some features also remain locked behind the Fitbit Premium paywall.

Kris Carlon / Android Authority Fitbit Sense 2

Pros Thin, light, and comfortable

Terrific battery life

Bright AMOLED display

Snappy performance

Fantastic sleep and stress tracking Cons Unreliable GPS tracking

No Google Assistant support

No third-party apps

New Fitbit OS needs work

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: The best smartwatch for body composition and blood pressure monitoring

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Excellent build and comfort • Improved battery life • Solid GPS accuracy Subtle upgrades make a huge difference The Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch offers a bigger battery, more sturdy body, and more comfortable fit than its predecessor. It supports Google Assistant and Google Maps navigation, while a body composition monitor, skin temperature sensor, and improved sleep tracking makes for an impressive health-tracking product. See price at Amazon Save $50.00 See price at Amazon Save $30.99

The Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Wear OS smartwatch you can buy right now, and it’s the only one on this list packing a bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) sensor. The sensor can measure the body’s composition using electric microcurrents, gauging skeletal mass, muscle mass, water retention, and fat mass. These details are beneficial for those looking to build muscle or lose weight.

Samsung has also included blood pressure monitoring smarts on the Galaxy Watch 5; however, it’s not without issues. You’ll need a portable blood pressure cuff to calibrate the feature and recalibrate it every four weeks or so. Sure, it saves users from lugging their cuff to every event, but it’s not as seamless as other health monitoring features. The feature’s also exclusive to Samsung smartphones.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is a great smartwatch with reliable sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and an ECG.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Pros Tougher build

Comfortable on the wrist

Better battery life on 44mm model

Faster charging

Reliable fitness tracking

Good value for money Cons Very similar to its predecessor

Skin temperature sensor not ready at launch

Small models still have short battery life

Awkward touch bezel

Some features exclusive to Samsung ecosystem

Withings ScanWatch: The best watch for monitoring heart and breathing health

Withings ScanWatch Withings ScanWatch Premium, classy design • Long-lasting battery • Clinically validated health sensors The Withings ScanWatch is more than just a "specialty" smartwatch A health-focused hybrid device, the Withings Scanwatch features the aesthetic of an analog watch but packs undercover smarts for tracking your health and fitness, including fantastic sleep tracking. It is even clinically validated to detect early signs of AFib and sleep apnea. See price at Amazon

The ScanWatch is a hybrid watch that packs far fewer smart features than the other devices on this list. However, it makes up for this with clinically validated sensors. This includes a medical-grade pulse oximeter to measure oxygen saturation levels in the blood. It also joins a medical-grade ECG sensor which can scan for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) or irregular heartbeats. ECG data can also be exported or printed to present to a medical professional if need be.

There’s also a nifty set of features for those who struggle to breathe. A Respiratory Scan feature considers heart rate, respiratory rate, and blood oxygen levels to help users understand if they experience potential breathing disturbances overnight. These details are also presented in graph form, informing users of any potential sleep apnea issues.

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Pros Premium, classy design

Long-lasting battery

Health Mate app is well-designed and easy to use

Potentially lifesaving and easy-to-use ECG monitor

Clinically validated AFib and breathing disturbance notifications

Fantastic sleep tracking Cons Small display limits smart features

Few advanced fitness features or insights

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: The best smartwatch to monitor energy levels

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Garmin Venu 2 Plus Excellent display • Fast charging battery • Phone calls Phone calls and a voice assistant on your wrist. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus takes all of the fitness- and health-tracking features of the original Venu 2 and adds the ability to receive phone calls and access your phone's voice assistant. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 See price at Garmin

Finally, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is worth a mention for those particularly interested in monitoring their energy reserves during the day and their recovery overnight. This is thanks to Garmin’s nifty Body Battery feature that combines heart rate variability, stress, and activity data to calculate the user’s energy reserves. A number between 1 and 100 is generated, with 100 being the maximum energy. It’s an excellent and surprisingly accurate measurement of energy levels.

While the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is not the only Garmin watch packing this feature, we think it’s Garmin’s best smartwatch on the market.

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Pros Excellent design and build quality

Rapid charging helps make up for battery woes

Clear call quality on the wrist

Slow, but useful voice assistant support

Accurate fitness and health tracking Cons High price tag

Battery life shorter than Garmin’s claims

Heart rate sensor still has issues

Honorable mentions

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

FAQs

Can any smartwatch monitor blood sugar? Unfortunately, no. No big brand smartwatch can monitor blood sugar levels just yet.