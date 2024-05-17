FCC listings hint at an affordable Galaxy Watch FE variant coming this summer

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR FCC filings have revealed details about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series.

The listings identify four expected models encompassing different sizes and connectivity options.

A mysterious fifth model number, SM-R861, has also surfaced in the filings.

Samsung is gearing up for a summer filled with wearable launches, with the highly anticipated Galaxy Ring and the Galaxy Watch 7 series set to launch in a couple of months. However, recent Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filings have unveiled a surprising addition to the lineup: a potential Galaxy Watch FE.

The FCC listings, spotted by DroidLife, confirm model numbers for the Galaxy Watch 7. Model numbers SM-L300 and SM-L310, presumably the 40mm and 44mm Bluetooth-only versions of the Galaxy Watch 7, respectively, align with Samsung’s previous naming conventions. The SM-L305 and SM-L315 are likely their LTE counterparts, as indicated by the inclusion of cellular connectivity in the FCC documents.

The listings also feature a previously unreported model number. SM-R861. The filings explicitly label it as a watch, confirming it as a distinct product from the Galaxy Ring. Furthermore, the filings indicate that this variant of the Galaxy Watch will support only Bluetooth connectivity, which further strengthens the possibility of this being a more affordable option within the lineup.

There are no further details about this new model, so we’ll have to wait for the launch event to learn more. While Samsung has yet to announce its Galaxy Unpacked event officially, it’s anticipated to take place on July 10.

